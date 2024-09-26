Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies looks as though he is making progress in his bid to return to action.

That's after the Blades shared an encouraging update on the 26-year-old on their social media accounts.

Davies moved to Bramall Lane last summer, signing on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Everton.

However, he made just nine appearances for Sheffield United last season, as the Yorkshire club suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Tom Davies 2023/24 Premier League stats for Sheffield United - from SofaScore Appearances 9 Starts 2 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 73% Tackles per Game 1.1 Balls Recovered per Game 2.3 Dribble Success Rate 29% Duel Success Rate 41%

He is also yet to feature for Chris Wilder's side at the start of the current campaign, although it seems he is now getting closer to being able to contend for a place in the side.

Tom Davies back in Sheffield United training

After an injury-hit debut campaign for the Blades last season, the midfielder has been forced to deal with yet more frustration in recent months.

It was revealed back in the summer that the hamstring injury that had hampered him last season, was set to keep him out of the start of current campaign.

As a result, he is yet to feature in any of the eight games across all competitions that Sheffield United have played so far this season.

On Thursday however, the Blades posted a picture on their X account of Davies out on the training pitch, along with a caption confirming he is now working alongside the rest of the squad.

Consequently, it now seems as though the midfielder is moving in the right direction, as he looks to get his fitness back on track.

Davies signed a three-year contract with Sheffield United last summer, meaning his future is secure until the end of the 2025/26 season.

In the absence of the 26-year-old, the Blades have still made a positive start to this season, winning four and drawing two of their six league games so far.

Having been deducted two points at the start of the campaign for financial reasons, that means Wilder's side currently sit fifth in the Championship table.

Sheffield United are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth.

Tom Davies news is a boost for all involved

It does feel as this latest revelation around the fitness of Davies is a positive one for Sheffield United.

Obviously, having played so little football recently, it may still be some time yet before he is able to get back out on the pitch for them, given he will need to build up his match fitness and sharpness.

However, the fact he is now training with the squad again, does at least suggest he is getting closer, rather than further away from doing that.

His versatility and Premier League experience ought to be an asset at this level as well, so this would be another positive to add to a promising start to the season for Sheffield United too.

Beyond that, it will no doubt have been tough for Davies to be playing so little at his age over the course of the past year or so.

As a result, the fact he is now making this sort of progress will surely be a relief for him from a personal perspective too.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that this latest update from Sheffield United, is one that will be welcomed by everyone connected with the club.