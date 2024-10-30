Kadeem Harris - a former Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday player - looks to have been spotted training with League Two side Carlisle United.

Turbulent times are present at Brunton Park as they try to avoid a second consecutive relegation after their poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Their summer window was an initially promising one, with the likes of Charlie Wyke, Jordan Jones and Terell Thomas all joining from League One clubs.

Plenty of money will have gone towards paying the wages on their multi-year deals with Carlisle, but head coach Mike Williamson, who has been publicly backed by the club's board after struggling in his opening eight league fixtures with the Blues, is also being backed by the owners' wallet, as well as his words.

Williamson said that there are funds available to him if he wants to add pieces to the squad. Currently, there is no sporting director to help make decisions on recruitment of free agents, but one is expected to be appointed soon, according to the News & Star, after a fresh round of interviews with candidates while the club's American owners, the Piataks, were in the country.

Carlisle have already made one addition since the transfer window closed, bringing in former Millwall attacker Tyler Burey on a short-term deal.

Now, after a new revelation, there's a chance that another former Championship player could be permanently joining Williamson's side.

Kadeem Harris seemingly spotted at Carlisle United

Today (Wednesday, 30th October), the Cumbrian side hosted a 'Festival of Football' event. The day included fans getting to ride the team's bus to Tullie House to visit the 'Backing the Blues' exhibition, where some of the players will also be to sign autographs.

Also on the itinerary was a chance to watch the first-team train ahead of their FA Cup game against Wigan Athletic, and one unfamiliar face was spotted among the playing staff. Upon closer inspection, it appeared to be Kadeem Harris.

The 31-year-old wide player, who can play on either flank, was released by Turkish side Sanliurfaspor in the summer. He played in Turkey for the three seasons prior to this one.

Before that, he was a Championship regular. He's most known for his time spent with Cardiff, who bought the then 18-year-old Harris from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee in January 2012, and Wednesday.

In total, Harris made well over 100 appearances in the Championship, providing 22 goal contributions in that time.

Kadeem Harris' Championship stats Appearances 138 Minutes played 8840 Goals 8 Assists 14 Source: Transfermarkt

The winger appeared to be fully involved in Carlisle's training session, alongside returning loanee Dan Adu-Adjei, who is back from AFC Bournemouth after recovering from a knee injury.

Other United players who are back on the grass after suffering knocks include Archie Davies, Ben Williams and Dylan McGeouch, although their participation was restricted.

Carlisle United need creative help

The worst defensive record in League Two this season belongs to the Cumbrians. They have an average of two goals per game across their 14 games.

While most of this problem can be attributed to woeful errors, another part of the reason is Carlisle's inability to pin opposition teams into their own half.

In what was arguably United's best performance under Williamson, against Grimsby Town, they dominated the first-half, rarely allowing the visitors to break on them. Now, they lost control in the second half and ended up losing the game late on, but they are capable of doing it.

One element of that performance that is currently missing from Carlisle's squad is the aforementioned Jones. He's out with a calf issue currently, which has left the Blues without too much threat going forward. If Harris impresses on trial, he could help to fill that hole.