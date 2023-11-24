Highlights Birmingham City's youth academy has produced several talented midfielders in recent years, including Jude Bellingham and others like George Hall and Jobe Bellingham.

Jordan James is currently the standout player from Birmingham's academy, impressing both at club level and with the Wales national team.

Several clubs, including Leicester City, Everton, Bologna, and Lecce, have expressed interest in signing James, but Birmingham City has him tied down until 2026 and may not be pressured to sell unless they receive a high offer.

Birmingham City's youth academy in recent years has been absolutely flourishing, with of course Jude Bellingham being the shining light and perhaps a once in a generation talent when it comes to English midfielders.

But there have also been others alongside the Real Madrid superstar that have come through in the last couple of seasons - all of them also being midfielders.

George Hall has showed flashes of quality for City before his injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, and he has seen Premier League clubs on his tail before he penned a new contract at St. Andrew's, whilst Jobe Bellingham made plenty of appearances last season before moving to Sunderland.

The one that is coming on leaps and bounds the most though at Birmingham right now appears to be Jordan James, who despite not starting the current campaign as a player who would be regularly in the starting 11, is now being considered as an important player by Wayne Rooney, who we know likes to give youth a chance.

James has been featuring for Birmingham since two seasons ago when making his debut in November 2021 when Lee Bowyer was in charge, but most of his Championship appearances since the start of 2022-23 under John Eustace have been off the bench.

The 19-year-old has been taking his game to another level though in 2023, and that has come with a call-up to the Wales national squad as he made his debut for Cymru in March.

Jordan James' Statistics - 2023-24 Season Birmingham City (Championship) Wales (Euro 2024 Qualifiers) Appearances 14 6 Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Shots Per Game 0.6 0.5 Pass Success % 74.8 83.8 Tackles Per Game 0.9 1.3 Interceptions Per Game 0.4 0.5 Dribbles Per Game 0 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.3 0.7

Playing eight times already under Robert Page, James looks to now hold a starting berth in the middle of the park alongside Ethan Ampadu, and naturally his reputation is growing from his experience on the international stage, with plenty of compliments for his recent performances against Armenia and Türkiye.

Clubs will not just be looking at James now though - plenty of outfits from England and abroad have been interested in the teenager for some time.

Which clubs have showed interest in Birmingham's Jordan James?

In early April, both Leicester City - whilst still a Premier League club - and Serie A side Bologna were both keen to land James, according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

Everton meanwhile are another club that have expressed their interest in the versatile midfielder, per Nixon, and another club who have more recently come into the mix in September are Lecce - another Italian side keeping a watchful eye on his progress.

With his Wales appearances becoming more prominent now though, it's likely that more clubs are going to be keeping tabs on James in the weeks leading up to the January transfer window - including the big-guns of the Premier League.

Can Birmingham City hold on to Jordan James?

Essentially, with their club option of an extra year to factor in, Birmingham have James tied down at St. Andrew's until the summer of 2026.

So, going into January, there is no need or pressure to sell for the club and new owner Tom Wagner - but every player has their price at the end of the day.

Birmingham are still currently walking somewhat of a tightrope with FFP and the EFL's profit & sustainability regulations thanks to their previous ownership, so a big offer could maybe be considered.

It would probably have to be getting close to the £10 million mark though for that to happen, as right now, James appears to be a big part of the club's future.

And whilst his performances for Wales are very encouraging to see, in Birmingham's case it will bring perhaps unwanted attention which could unsettle their player ahead of a really important section of matches before the end of 2023 - now they just have to wait and see if January brings fresh interest.