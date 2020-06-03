‘Spot on’, ‘Well said’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to Ally McCoist’s Lyle Taylor verdict

Ally McCoist has slammed Lyle Taylor’s behaviour after it was revealed that the striker is refusing to play in any of Charlton’s remaining nine league matches.

The 30-year-old’s future at Charlton Athletic is looking uncertain at the moment, with his current deal at the Valley set to expire at the end of the month.

Taylor has been an influential player for Charlton since arriving from AFC Wimbledon last summer, scoring 25 goals as the Addicks won promotion from League One via the play-offs last term.

This season, despite a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, Taylor has netted 11 goals in 22 appearances, keeping Charlton’s hopes of Championship survival alive.

However, ahead of the EFL’s restart on the 20th of June, manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that Taylor is refusing to play due to apparent risk of injury.

Bowyer admits that Taylor is thinking about a life-changing move away from the Valley, amid reported interest from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Galatasaray and Rangers.

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist has recently slammed Taylor whilst speaking live on talkSPORT, saying: “I’ve got a problem with any player whose contract hasn’t expired not playing.

“I’ve got a problem with that because when you sign a contract – it doesn’t matter what it is – for any length of time, for any period of time – the first thing – and it gets on my nerves at times about footballers – the first thing any footballer should do when they sign a contract is agree to honour that contract, right, for that period of time.

“I don’t care if it’s a year, 12 months, 14 months, five years – you’re happy enough to sign that contract, then you should honour that contract.

“It works both ways. If you want the club to pay you and look after you for five years, or two years or whatever it is, then you have to make yourself available at every opportunity for club duties. And, clearly, playing for your club is a club duty. So if their contract is not up or expired I would be absolutely livid if I was Lee Bowyer or any football manager, any coach or any fan, about a player not wanting to play.”

It’s obviously a massive blow for Charlton to be without their top goalscorer for their final nine games of the season, with the Addicks lying two points adrift of safety in the Championship table.

Here, we take a look at how Charlton fans have reacted to McCoist’s comments…

would he leave if Charlton were top 2 or top 6? — E. (@EzekielElijahJ1) June 2, 2020

Ally McCoist is bang on 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 He's still under contract so he should honour it but we all know he's not gonna 🤬 So we move on this is Charlton Athletic Football Club not Lyle Taylor Football Club.#cafc — 19CAFC05 (@19CAFC05) June 2, 2020

spot on Ally!! 👏🏼 — Addicks (@Addicks_SE7) June 2, 2020

Thank you Ally Mccoist! Someone talking sense not sure what @DGoughie was going on about yesterday?! Stick to cricket — Michael Ford (@Mfordcafc) June 2, 2020

The man is a coward. Plain and simple . He’s affectivly gone on strike in case he gets injured . That’s scandalous. He should honour the contract . — John Taylor (@JDT147) June 2, 2020

He has a job to finish and he was paid for doing f'all…..get the job done. I love Bowyer also but he needs to grow a pair on this situation — 🇬🇧Paul Brace 🇬🇧 (@paulbrace66) June 2, 2020

Maybe in future, a financial retainer should be in place at the club when a contract is formed with players…. ie a substantial fee within the contract is held back until the player fulfills his duty and makes himself available to play until the last day of his contract #cafc — anteves (@footy_league) June 2, 2020

Well said super ally — Daniel Davenport (@dancafc80) June 2, 2020

100% Said it yesterday, he would have taken a salary during lockdown. Now he has been called back to his contractual duties, not even for fear of an underlying health risk or for his family, but because he wants a move and doesn't want injury to affect it. Disgusting. — Iain Risk (@Riskyiain) June 2, 2020

Isn’t a contract a contract? Surely all players risk getting injured whenever they play, if he’s getting paid he should play, question is would he give of his best. — Colin Dunckley (@duncklco) June 2, 2020