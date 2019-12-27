‘Spot on’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are divided over Monk’s latest comments

Sheffield Wednesday missed out on a golden opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The Owls threw away a one-goal lead against Stoke City, as they were beaten 3-2 by the Potters in a frantic ending to the contest.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the defeat, Garry Monk insisted that his side got what they deserved after a poor performance at the Bet365 Stadium.

“We got what we deserved today, we weren’t at the races at all. Very frustrating, to have the lead and come off with defeat. We are bitterly disappointed, competed better in the last 30 minutes but not good enough today.”

Monk will be looking for a response from his team when they’re next in action against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

Plenty of the Hillsborough faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s assessment of the defeat to the relegation strugglers.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Wasn’t there but listening on @BBCSheffield , sounds like we were poor all the way through… but putting eleven men behind the ball when we are leading and under pressure is unforgivable! — Robert Bonser (@RobertEBonser) December 26, 2019

If you’ve deserved it or not you still have ability to see game out! What a ridiculous comment — Jordan Leigh (@Jordrl66) December 26, 2019

When you give someone Christmas Day off and this is how they repay you….!!!!!! Get the defenders in tomorrow for triple sessions — SimonH1867 (@Harrogate_Owl) December 26, 2019

Too right!! So get rid of the players not performing and get new ones in who are!! — Andy Brockley (@andybrockley) December 26, 2019

Too right, not good enough. I have faith in this team, but today needs to be a lesson! — YorkshireDeeDar (@YorkshireDeeDar) December 26, 2019

Spot on. Anything but defeat would have been complete robbery. Doesn’t hide away from the fact we’ve got a group of bottle jobs though. — Dan Wilde (@DanWilde98) December 26, 2019

Shambles. What an absolute joke. I never comment, but how many times do we mess things up!! — Kieran Eivers (@EiversKieran) December 26, 2019

Hit the nail on the head he picked the team stop inviting teams on to us should have played Fletcher not good enough — kerrie SWFC (@kerrie_11) December 26, 2019

I’d like him to address why he lets this side put 11 men in our own box. Whenever where in front. Kill the game off. This must be 5th game we’ve done it. — Barx (@Barx_SB) December 26, 2019

