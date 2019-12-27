Connect with us

Latest News

‘Spot on’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are divided over Monk’s latest comments

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday missed out on a golden opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places in the Championship on Boxing Day. 

The Owls threw away a one-goal lead against Stoke City, as they were beaten 3-2 by the Potters in a frantic ending to the contest.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the defeat, Garry Monk insisted that his side got what they deserved after a poor performance at the Bet365 Stadium.

“We got what we deserved today, we weren’t at the races at all. Very frustrating, to have the lead and come off with defeat. We are bitterly disappointed, competed better in the last 30 minutes but not good enough today.”

Monk will be looking for a response from his team when they’re next in action against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

Plenty of the Hillsborough faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s assessment of the defeat to the relegation strugglers.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

How much can you remember about Sheffield Wednesday’s 2019? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16

Firstly, who scored Wednesday's first goal of 2019?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Spot on’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are divided over Monk’s latest comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: