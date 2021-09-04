‘Spot on’ – Many Swindon Town fans react as team news is announced for Stevenage clash

Swindon Town will be hoping to continue their perfect away record against Stevenage this afternoon.

The Robins have won both of their games on their travels thus far this season, defeating both Scunthorpe United and Salford City away from the County Ground.

Ben Garner’s side come into the clash with Stevenage unbeaten in their last three, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

An impressive start to the new campaign sees The Robins in fourth place, and they are now just two points off Forest Green, who currently occupy top spot in the division.

Only Tranmere Rovers and Port Vale have conceded fewer goals than The Robins this season, an important early development of the new campaign when taking into account the 89 conceded in the higher division last time out.

Garner has made two changes to the starting XI that beat Mansfield Town last weekend.

Ellis Iandolo and Harry McKirdy are awarded starts for this afternoon’s clash, with Kaine Kesler and Anthony Grant missing out.

The former has been included for England U20’s this international break, whilst the latter has been selected for Jamaica and started in yesterday’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico.

Here, we take look at how Swindon fans have reacted to their starting line up…

Too many defenders on the bench — Jack (@STFC_Jack17) September 4, 2021

Glad to see a start for Mckirdy! COYR! — Gary Bowen (@GazStfc) September 4, 2021

McKirdy starts and Iandolo in midfield pic.twitter.com/PnDUZDJ5JX — ً (@marleystfc) September 4, 2021

Like that, bring it on — Josh (@stfcjosh) September 4, 2021

Congrats to the youngsters on the bench, looking forward to you getting some match time 🙌 — Luke (@STFClukem) September 4, 2021