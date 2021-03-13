‘Spot on’ – Many Reading fans react to emerging team news as kick-off looms

Reading will be hoping to make it four wins on the bounce in the Sky Bet Championship today as they prepare to take on Reading at the City Ground.

The Royals are currently embarking on a winning run of three matches in the Championship, and will be hoping to put another three points on the board today.

Last time out, goals from Michael Olise, Lucas Joao and Andy Yiadom secured a 3-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday in what was an impressive performance from Veljko Paunovic’s side.

Today, the Serbian has opted to name an unchanged team to the one that faced the Owls last time out.

Andy Rinomhota isn’t fit enough to make the bench, but Yakou Meite is back amongst the substitutes, as is Lewis Gibson.

Meite has scored six goals in 14 games for the Royals this season, so if he is to come off the bench, then he could cause problems.

Here, we take a look at Reading fans’ reactions to his appearance in the matchday squad…

The Yak is back🤩 — Luke (@Luke1871_) March 13, 2021

YAKOU MEITE😍😍 — Connor Rose (@connorose05) March 13, 2021

Yaks is back! 😍😍 — ollie huxford (@ollie_rfc) March 13, 2021

Spot on, now get the win — ReeceRFC (@Reece_RFC) March 13, 2021

La bruteeeee — sam (@samwhite_RFC) March 13, 2021

Spot on — Kian (@dingkian) March 13, 2021

A win today will do us the world of good. Our starting 11 is spot on. So good to see Yakou Meite back. Feeling confident about this one. COME ON READING🔵⚪️ #readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) March 13, 2021