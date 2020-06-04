‘Spot on’, ‘He’s a disgrace’ – Many Charlton fans react as Jamie O’Hara weighs into Lyle Taylor controversy

Jamie O’Hara has warned Charlton Athletic’s Lyle Taylor that he is damaging his reputation by refusing to play if the 2019/20 campaign is resumed, which has been well received by many Addicks fans.

Taylor has been a key player for the South London club over the past two seasons – having fired them into the Championship last term and scored some vital goals in the current campaign.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and it was revealed earlier this week that he will not play for the club if the division gets back underway, which it is set to do on the 20th of June.

It is understood that Taylor is concerned about picking up an injury that could endanger a potential “life-changing move” this summer.

The striker’s stance has not gone down well with O’Hara, who has warned him he is doing damage to his reputation.

On talkSPORT, he explained: “He’s done more damage to his reputation than good really because for me, you’re in a very privileged position.

“You’re playing for a big football club in Charlton and look we all want football back and we all want to be back playing football.

“I would play for Charlton for nothing, I would go and play for that football team for nothing. It’s a fantastic football club.”

O’Hara added: “If he leaves’ that’s fair enough. He’s looking after himself, he’s going to go and leave and play for another team but he’s letting his manager down and manager’s sign players.

“If I’m a manager looking at him now thinking ‘what he can’t play for a month or a couple of months for nothing for us because his contracts up?’ C’mon! I mean there are a million people out there who would give their right arm to walk on a football pitch and play for Charlton.”

Charlton are facing a relegation battle when the Championship season resumes and losing Taylor will, without doubt, be a blow to their chances of survival.

The Addicks are 22nd in the table, two points and one place away from safety with nine games remaining.

The 15-question Charlton Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Were Richard Rufus' apps higher or lower than Chris Powell's? Higher Lower

O’Hara’s comments appear to have been well received by the Valley faithful, with many Charlton supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reactions here:

Spot on Jamie — Daveboy_cafcnew (@cafcnew) June 4, 2020

Spot On – He’s a disgrace pic.twitter.com/Qihy5TeqOn — John Taylor (@JDT147) June 4, 2020

Well said Jamie… and to be fair pop down you’ll probably get a game! — smaclennan (@Maccn5) June 4, 2020

Don’t want to tweet anymore about this guy but thought this sums it up. Goodbye Lyle and well done on ruining your reputation as a player. No player is bigger than the club. Especially Charlton. #cafc https://t.co/zY0iEslPH5 — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) June 4, 2020

He’s hit the nail on the head. https://t.co/5nCkKGFWcm — Jamie White (@jamzdotman) June 4, 2020