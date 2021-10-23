Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Spot on’, ‘Can’t argue with this’ – Many Reading FC fans react as team news emerges ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Reading have made one change from their loss in midweek as Femi Azeez comes in for George Puscas to start as the lone striker up top, as they face Blackburn Rovers away from home.

This afternoon’s visitors to Ewood Park will be desperate to win all three points after being the victims of a second-half comeback by Blackpool on Wednesday night, going 2-0 up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the first half, only for Neil Critchley’s men to recover and claim a 3-2 victory.

For the Royals, this was a massive sucker punch considering they would have climbed into the top six with a win, but failed to capitalise on this opportunity as they crumbled under pressure from the Seasiders, looking defensively vulnerable throughout the game but only being punished in the second 45.

They could get themselves back on track with a win in Lancashire though against a side that have gone winless in their last three and have failed to show their early-season form recently.

The key to a win could be stopping the likes of Chilean international Ben Brereton and exciting 19-year-old Tyrhys Dolan, with the former scoring 10 goals in 12 Championship games so far this term, an astonishing and much-needed total in the absence of the likes of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott, both of whom have left the club since the end of last season.

Despite their departures, this will still be a stern test for the Berkshire outfit and one they will need to rise to if they want to win maximum points from this afternoon’s tie.

With the team news now out, we take a look at how a selection of Reading fans have reacted to their team’s lineup.


