Sporting Lisbon officials react to West Brom’s completion of Pereira deal

Sporting Lisbon are ‘happy’ with West Bromwich Albion’s permanent move to sign Matheus Pereira, who activated a clause in his loan contract on Saturday.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder has been arguably the best player in the Championship this term, performing at a very high level for the Baggies, contributing with 6 goals and 16 assists.

Having arrived on loan from Sporting last summer, the 24-year-old had a permanent clause in the deal at the Hawthorns which would be activated once he a certain amount of games and that stipulation was met on Saturday as the Baggies drew with Birmingham.

The transfer fee which is said to be €9.5m is now expected to be paid by West Brom, who are hoping to gain an automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Portuguese media outlet Record via Sport Witness report that Sporting officials are delighted Pereira reached 30 starts for West Brom to activate the clause as they juggle with finances ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

What a superb player Pereira has been for West Brom this season and to get him for under the £10m mark is an absolute steal.

The Brazilian is likely and expected to go on to bigger and better things in the coming years if he can continue his form, and Slaven Bilic will be delighted to be able to call on him for what seems increasingly likely to be a return to the top-flight next term.