Sporting Lisbon feel the 24-year-old is capable of stepping up from the Championship to the Portuguese top flight.

The 24-year-old is contracted to the club until 2027.

Despite losing two of their star players last summer, Coventry City are competing for a Championship play-off spot once again this campaign.

With Viktor Gyokeres being sold to Sporting Lisbon, and Gus Hamer to Sheffield United, the Sky Blues would have been forgiven for suffering a dip after their play-off final heartbreak last season, but it has not been the case.

With seven matches to play, the Sky Blues are four points adrift of the top six, but with a game in hand, have every chance of achieving the play-off spot they desire.

Regardless of the outcome of their season, however, Coventry City look as though they face a summer of speculation regarding some of their players once again.

Sporting Lisbon eyeing Joel Latibeaudiere

That may be the case with Joel Latibeaudiere, for example, with the defender having been linked with a move away from the CBS Arena.

According to The Telegraph, Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon are keen on the Sky Blues defender ahead of the summer.

Sporting have had great success with Gyokeres this season, whom they signed from Coventry last summer, and are now seemingly eyeing a further raid on the club.

Indeed, The Telegraph report states that Sporting feel, like Gyokeres, that Latibeaudiere is a player capable of stepping up from the Championship to the top flight in Portugal.

Dutch giants Ajax are also said to have watched Latibeaudiere.

Joel Latibeaudiere's 2023/24 season

The above interest comes as Latibeaudiere is having a decent debut campaign at Coventry City having only joined the club last summer.

Having left Swansea City at the end of last June, the Sky Blues acted quickly to snap up the centre-back on a free transfer - a deal that looked strong at the time, and even better now.

Since signing on the dotted line, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 35 league appearances so far, adding a further six in cup competitions.

The FA Cup has been a particularly happy place for Latibeaudiere and the club more generally, with the defender having started all five of the Sky Blues matches in the competition so far.

Latibeaudiere will hope to make it six starts in the cup when Coventry City take on Manchester United in the semi-finals at Wembley later this month.

Joel Latibeaudiere's Coventry City contract

If Sporting, or indeed any side want to sign Latibeaudiere, they will have to come up with a fee for his signature.

Although Coventry signed him on a free, they clearly knew the talent they had on their hands, ensuring they tied down the 24-year-old for the long-term.

Indeed, when joining the club, Latibeaudiere put pen to paper on a four-year contract, meaning he is contracted to the Sky Blues until the summer of 2027.

With that said, the Sky Blues are in a good position to demand a healthy transfer fee if they are to allow him to leave this summer.