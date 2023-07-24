Norwich City have been somewhat busy in the transfer market this summer as David Wagner looks to reshape the squad he inherited.

The Canaries endured a terrible campaign last season, finishing in mid-table well adrift of the play-off places, something that is unthinkable when Norwich are in the Championship.

Norwich will be hoping the 2023/24 season is one of significant improvement, but if that is to happen, a part of it will come down to what business the club can do in the remaining weeks of the window.

One player who won’t be joining Norwich City to help the club return to the Premier League is Sporting CP player Rafael Camacho, as reported by Portuguese outlet Record.

What is Rafael Camacho’s current situation?

Camacho came through the youth academy at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon but left them early in his career to join Manchester City’s development team.

He stayed with the club for three years before moving to Liverpool, where he stayed for three years again, playing mostly for the club’s academy teams.

However, he caught the eye while in England, and his former club Sporting Lisbon signed the midfielder once again in a deal that cost them £5 million.

He has been with Sporting since but has only made 26 appearances for the club in four seasons as most of his time has been spent on loan elsewhere.

Last season, Camacho played for Greek side Aris and returned to the Portuguese side at the end of last month with his future decided; he was considered surplus to requirements.

Norwich City’s interest in Rafael Camacho

It was revealed by Football Insider at the beginning of this month, that the Canaries as well as Watford were interested in signing the Sporting outcast.

The 23-year-old is a versatile player, who is predominantly a winger, but he can play on either side, and even as a wing-back if needed.

However, Camacho isn’t a player who will be seen in a yellow shirt at Carrow Road as according to Record, has turned down the chance to play in England as he wants to continue in his homeland.

The winger is expected to leave Sporting CP on a free transfer and sign for Famalicao in the coming days.

Camacho has 12 months remaining on his contract at Sporting Lisbon, but is expected to be allowed to leave on a free, as the Portuguese club look to save some wages.

Would Rafael Camacho have been a good signing for Norwich City?

Camacho is definitely a talented player who has even more room for improvement. But this would have been a risky signing for the Canaries.

His only experience in England has been youth games, and the Championship is a completely different league from where he has been playing.

Camacho would have brought some much-needed versatility to Norwich’s squad, but this isn’t one the club should be too downbeat about. They need to move on to other targets now and look to make a few more additions between now and the start of the Championship season.