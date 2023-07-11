Sporting CP are closing in on the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is set to be completed within a number of hours following an agreement between the Portuguese side and the Sky Blues.

A deal worth €24 million (£20.4 million) has been agreed between the two clubs, with Coventry set to earn a record fee for a player sale.

The previous record was held by Robbie Keane, who departed for Inter Milan for a reported £13 million.

How did Viktor Gyokeres perform for Coventry City last season?

Gyokeres was the standout figure for Mark Robins’ side last season as the team reached the play-off final.

A penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town consigned the club to another year in the second tier.

But, with just one year remaining on the Swede’s contract, Coventry had little choice but to cash-in on the forward.

Gyokeres contributed 21 goals and 10 assists as Coventry earned a fifth place finish in the Championship table.

He also scored an assist in the play-off final, with his pass setting up Gustavo Hamer’s equaliser in the second half.

The 25-year-old was a key part of Robins’ side during his two and a half-years at the CBS Arena.

Gyokeres contributed 41 goals from 110 league appearances, with Coventry finishing 16th, 12th and fifth in his three campaigns at the club.

What is the latest surrounding the future of Viktor Gyokeres?

The forward is set to fly out to Lisbon ahead of his proposed move.

He is set to be unveiled as the club’s record signing as Lisbon look to close the ground on their Portuguese rivals.

The club suffered a disappointing campaign last year as they slipped to fourth in the Liga Nos table, qualifying for the Europa League in the process.

Lisbon’s European campaign also underwhelmed as the team failed to make it out of their Champions League group before being eliminated from the Europa League at the quarter final stages by Juventus.

Meanwhile, Coventry have moved quickly to replace the outgoing striker.

Ellis Simms has signed for the Sky Blues from Everton on a permanent basis in a deal believed to be worth up to £8 million.

Simms spent the first half of last season on loan in the Championship with Sunderland, where he earned a positive reputation.

The 22-year-old bagged seven goals in 17 appearances.

Will Ellis Simms be a capable replacement for Viktor Gyokeres at Coventry City?

Simms was impressive as part of Tony Mowbray’s side, with his goals ultimately helping the Black Cats to the play-offs.

Replacing Gyokeres will be difficult as the Swede leaves behind big boots to fill.

However, the big profit that Coventry have made from the deal will ease any concerns over his departure.

The club could have done a lot worse than landing Simms, who is more than capable of contributing plenty of goals at this level, given his previous track record during his time at Sunderland last year.