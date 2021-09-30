Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Spoken like a true professional’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react as Callum O’Hare sends message after heavy Luton Town defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Last night’s 5-0 victory for Luton Town against high-flyers Coventry City at Kenilworth Road certainly wasn’t in the script, in what was probably the biggest shock in the EFL last night as 12 Championship teams took centre stage.

Like they did against Swansea City earlier this month, the Hatters raced into a 3-0 lead within the half-hour mark, with Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Luke Berry getting themselves on the scoresheet, and the former making it four from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of added time to all but seal the game before the half-time whistle.

Further salt was added to the wound for the Sky Blues when Cornick also secured his brace in the second 45 to round off what was a miserable trip to Bedfordshire – and something they wouldn’t have been expecting after going unbeaten in their last four games.

Their victory against Peterborough United at the weekend lifted them to second place temporarily, but they have been brought back to earth with a thud after this defeat.

And in a night of pure misery for Mark Robins’ men, the only good news to come out from last night was the fact the away fan who was taken ill to hospital seems to be in a much better condition now.

Callum O’Hare was one Coventry player who took to Twitter after this match, saying to the fans: “That performance was nowhere near our standards we’ve set, big thank you to all the supporters that travelled for still doing what they always do and I hope that the fan has recovered and is doing better.”

How did some Sky Blues’ fans react to this message though? Still seething with the performance? Treating this result as a one-off after a magnificent start to the 2021/22 campaign?

We take a look at some of the latest comments.


