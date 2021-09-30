‘Spoken like a true professional’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react as Callum O’Hare sends message after heavy Luton Town defeat

Last night’s 5-0 victory for Luton Town against high-flyers Coventry City at Kenilworth Road certainly wasn’t in the script, in what was probably the biggest shock in the EFL last night as 12 Championship teams took centre stage.

Like they did against Swansea City earlier this month, the Hatters raced into a 3-0 lead within the half-hour mark, with Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Luke Berry getting themselves on the scoresheet, and the former making it four from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of added time to all but seal the game before the half-time whistle.

Further salt was added to the wound for the Sky Blues when Cornick also secured his brace in the second 45 to round off what was a miserable trip to Bedfordshire – and something they wouldn’t have been expecting after going unbeaten in their last four games.

Their victory against Peterborough United at the weekend lifted them to second place temporarily, but they have been brought back to earth with a thud after this defeat.

And in a night of pure misery for Mark Robins’ men, the only good news to come out from last night was the fact the away fan who was taken ill to hospital seems to be in a much better condition now.

Callum O’Hare was one Coventry player who took to Twitter after this match, saying to the fans: “That performance was nowhere near our standards we’ve set, big thank you to all the supporters that travelled for still doing what they always do and I hope that the fan has recovered and is doing better.”

How did some Sky Blues’ fans react to this message though? Still seething with the performance? Treating this result as a one-off after a magnificent start to the 2021/22 campaign?

We take a look at some of the latest comments.

Totally true – if you aren’t on it at championship level any team can beat you. Go again on Saturday – #PUSB https://t.co/2Tshanasai — The ßky Blue Hub (everything & anything CCFC) (@TheSkyBlueHub) September 30, 2021

spoken like a true professional 👏. Chin up boss all you can do now is try and learn from the game and bounce back at the weekend. #pusb — Magical Mason (@mason_magical) September 29, 2021

It’s one game Cal. Was singing your name at the end as were everyone who stayed. We appreciate the efforts, tonight we were poor but that’s the first time anyone can say that this season. Chin up and go again Saturday 👍💙 — Martin Coleman (@Chivsy123) September 29, 2021

Can't win them all, Cal. It will happen sometimes. As long as everyone understands how and why it went wrong, and rectifies it for next time, all is good. #PUSB — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿IamCovJase🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CovIam) September 30, 2021

Well said Callum. Like the gaffer says we park that and move on. Still 4th – 3pts off the top – and that position has been earned not given.

Roll on Fulham 👍 — Neil Wooding 🧡 (@nellietellie) September 30, 2021

We all have bad days. We regroup for Saturday and learn from the mistakes of last night. Keep doing the good stuff. #PUSB — Chris McGrath (@chris2400) September 30, 2021

We are all behind you, yesterday was a blip. We go again Saturday, cmon boys we're proud of you. — Luke (@Carter78_UK) September 30, 2021

It just wasn’t our day Cal right from the first whistle. Now let’s do what we do and smash Fulham on Saturday ✊ PUSB — Chris Moffitt (@ChrisJMoffitt) September 29, 2021