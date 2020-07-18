‘Spoilt what I thought was a good performance’ – Warnock calls out Middlesbrough man after Cardiff defeat

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has expressed his disappointment after today’s 3-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City, and has rued the sending off of Jonny Howson.

Warnock faced one of his former suitors in Cardiff City today, though it wasn’t a pleasant reunion for the veteran gaffer. His side suffered yet another home defeat in the Championship – they’ve gone the entirety of 2020 without a win at the Riverside.

Sean Morrison had given Cardiff a half-time lead, which was doubled by Josh Murphy soon after the restart. Murphy then triple the lead to send Cardiff on their way to victory – Britt Assombalonga scored a sombre consolation goal late on.

Speaking to Teesside Live after the game, Warnock said:

“I was disappointed with the result, not too disappointed with the performance, it just showed up what we know really. At this level you have to mark at corners, we work on it for most of the week then in three or four minutes it all goes out of the window.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

“We had five lads coming through the academy today, bit young in certain areas. It would have been nice to get the goal at 2-0 but it wasn’t to be – Jonny spoilt what I thought was a good performance by him.”

Just before the game entered into injury time, Howson was shown a second yellow card – he will now miss the final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Howson’s had another prominent season in the first-team. The 32-year-old however has been no stranger to criticism throughout, and today’s sending off won’t bode well for him as the club prepares for a sharp overhaul this summer.

The verdict

Boro look to be safe from relegation now, and once it’s confirmed then Warnock can say it’s job done. Although performances have varied since his arrival, Boro have looked a lot more dangerous than they were under Jonathan Woodgate.

Plenty of work needs to be done over the summer though and given how Warnock was left disappointed at Howson today, it could spell a contested ahead summer for the ex-Leeds man.