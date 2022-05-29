“Spoilt for choice in terms of his options” – Rangers in race with Celtic, Leeds & others for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are in the race with Celtic, Leeds United, and others for Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, according to TEAMtalk.

Lawrence is out of contract this summer and could leave Derby after their relegation from the Championship.

A host of clubs, including Rangers, Celtic, and Leeds have been linked but would he a good signing for the former? And is he ready for the SPFL?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Quiz: The big Derby County striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rams fan

1 of 25 Where was Kevin Hector born? Liverpool Derby Nottingham Leeds

Chris Gallagher

This would be an excellent bit of business for Rangers.

There are doubts about Ryan Kent’s future due to his outstanding performances in Europe this season and if he leaves he would live a big void for the Glasgow side to fill.

However, Lawrence would be able to do that. He isn’t as quick as the ex-Liverpool man but he is a real creative threat and the chance to join a huge club like Rangers is obviously going to appeal. They will be able to offer the player European football, potentially even the Champions League, so it could be a great opportunity for Lawrence.

As a free agent, it’s no surprise he is a man in demand but if Rangers can match, or get near, the wages that some English clubs can put on the table, you would say they have a great chance of doing this deal and it would be a smart addition for them.

Charlie Gregory

Rangers can offer something that other sides can’t and that is the chance for Lawrence to get involved in a title race and to also play some European football.

Unless you’re a top-level Premier League outfit then, there aren’t many other options available to the forward that could offer what they can. A move then would make sense and would give the player opportunities he hasn’t had before.

Perhaps their real competition then will come from their rivals Celtic for his signature. If Lawrence feels as though they are more equipped to win the SPL title, he might prefer them.

Lawrence though is spoilt for choice in terms of his options – and he could do a lot worse than Rangers.

Justin Peach

Rangers fans would certainly be getting a player who get them excited in big games but one question mark that hangs over Lawrence is his ability to be consistent.

Derby fans have waited a long time to see a consistent, high-performing Tom Lawrence and his fifth and potentially final season was when they got it.

Numbers-wise he can perform, but is he consistent enough for a team competing for titles, cups and places in Europe? I would donut that to be the case.