‘Spineless’, ‘Bottle jobs’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are livid after dramatic defeat

Sheffield Wednesday failed to close the gap on the automatic promotion places as they conceded two stoppage time goals to lose 3-2 at Stoke City today.

It's defeat on Boxing Day for Wednesday #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/OnN4o6muy5 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 26, 2019

Garry Monk’s men went to Staffordshire having won four and drawn one of their last five, whilst the Potters spent Christmas bottom of the table.

So, the Owls would have fancied their chances but they didn’t really get going and deservedly trailed when James McClean scored after 11 minutes.

Despite that, a second-half double from Morgan Fox and Tom Lees had put Wednesday in front and they appeared on course for three big points.

However, a remarkable stoppage time would see the side head back to Yorkshire with nothing. Firstly, Tyrese Campbell equalised in injury-time before Sam Vokes won it with the last kick.

Unsurprisingly, the Sheffield Wednesday fans were furious after the game as they missed the chance to consolidate third position.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the defeat from Twitter…

When they do the end of season montage – surely Panic by the Smiths is the music to overlay! — neilwalkerneil (@neilwalkerneil1) December 26, 2019

Bottle jobs as per — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) December 26, 2019

We'd be top on 53 points if it weren't for the ridiculous number of goals we concede after the 80th min. Spineless #swfc — Seth Collinson (@sethcollinson) December 26, 2019

How many point have we now thrown away after 85mins this season — Fion Duffield (@fionduffield) December 26, 2019

Embarrassing to throw that away — Sam (@s4mrodgers) December 26, 2019

Christmas ruined nice one — Rich Higgs (@richard_higgs) December 26, 2019