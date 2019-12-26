Connect with us

‘Spineless’, ‘Bottle jobs’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are livid after dramatic defeat

Sheffield Wednesday failed to close the gap on the automatic promotion places as they conceded two stoppage time goals to lose 3-2 at Stoke City today.

Garry Monk’s men went to Staffordshire having won four and drawn one of their last five, whilst the Potters spent Christmas bottom of the table.

So, the Owls would have fancied their chances but they didn’t really get going and deservedly trailed when James McClean scored after 11 minutes.

Despite that, a second-half double from Morgan Fox and Tom Lees had put Wednesday in front and they appeared on course for three big points.

However, a remarkable stoppage time would see the side head back to Yorkshire with nothing. Firstly, Tyrese Campbell equalised in injury-time before Sam Vokes won it with the last kick.

Unsurprisingly, the Sheffield Wednesday fans were furious after the game as they missed the chance to consolidate third position.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the defeat from Twitter…


