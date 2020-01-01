‘Spineless’ ‘Appalling’ Pathetic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Hull defeat

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off push suffered another blow at the start of 2020, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hull City at Hillsborough in their opening game of the year.

Despite Wednesday enjoying more of the chances across the course of the 90 minutes, they would be left to rue their failure to convert any of those opportunities.

A goal from Tigers’ top scorer Jarrod Bowen just past the hour mark, firing in from just inside the Wednesday area, was enough to secure all three points for Hull, and condemn Wednesday to a third straight defeat.

That run of results has now seen Garry Monk’s side drop out of the play-off places, with the Owls now seventh in the Championship standings, one point adrift of the top six.

Taking to Twitter to react to that result, a number of Wednesday fans were far from impressed with their side’s performance and result that could now leave them playing catch up in the race for the play-off places.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Players are stealing a wage, pure and simple….. different manager, same players ! — Daryl Slinn (@darylslinn) January 1, 2020

start the year as we mean to go on i guess — becks (@beckamae_) January 1, 2020

Transfer time. GET TO WORK MANAGEMENT. — James McDonald (@jimblueaero) January 1, 2020

Anyone else thinks monk’s football is like watching paint dry? — Danny (@DannyHemstock) January 1, 2020

Yikes — Matty yelnats (@MatthewStanle19) January 1, 2020

Spineless and can’t take our chances …some signings and key improvements needed if we”re gonna get a playoff spot which is looking more unlikely every week — 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙥 ツ (@wartrap44) January 1, 2020

Well that was appalling. Standard Wednesday. Just when you think things are looking up they roll out three bottle job performances like that. — Dave Gurd (@davegurd33) January 1, 2020

Simply something has to change — matthew beer (@owlsmatt) January 1, 2020

Defeat again, getting to be too regular, we are so easy to beat now — Gerald Lewis Socialist (@GeraldL71181198) January 1, 2020

Pathetic. Weakest championship for 10 years and we bottle it yet again. I honestly feel for Bannan, like playing on his own again. Summer can’t come quick enough to dismantle this squad — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) January 1, 2020