Hull City

‘Spineless’ ‘Appalling’ Pathetic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Hull defeat

Published

1 min ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off push suffered another blow at the start of 2020, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hull City at Hillsborough in their opening game of the year.

Despite Wednesday enjoying more of the chances across the course of the 90 minutes, they would be left to rue their failure to convert any of those opportunities.

A goal from Tigers’ top scorer Jarrod Bowen just past the hour mark, firing in from just inside the Wednesday area, was enough to secure all three points for Hull, and condemn Wednesday to a third straight defeat.

That run of results has now seen Garry Monk’s side drop out of the play-off places, with the Owls now seventh in the Championship standings, one point adrift of the top six.

Taking to Twitter to react to that result, a number of Wednesday fans were far from impressed with their side’s performance and result that could now leave them playing catch up in the race for the play-off places.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


