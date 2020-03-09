‘Spill the beans’, – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Monk’s message on frozen out duo

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal run continued on Saturday as they were battered 5-0 by Brentford in what was an embarrassing display from the Owls.

The hosts had raced into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes and the game was effectively over by half-time as they added another. Two late goals followed in the second half to complete what was a miserable day for Garry Monk’s men.

Perhaps inevitably, that prompted questions as to why the boss continues to overlook experienced duo Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson, with the pair not involved once again.

However, Monk stood firm, insisting the problems run deeper than those two which suggests he has no intention of bringing them back into the fold in the coming weeks.

And, that’s a decision that had the fans talking. Whilst some understand his stance, others feel there is something else behind the decision and want to know more about what is going on.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Not only are they a very bad influence in the dressing room, neither of them are very good at football anyway. — joshua (@swfcjoshuaa) March 8, 2020

Alot bigger than them 2 hes stated it basically its off pitch things Will you now report this and find out , — Mike The Owl (Chansiri Out) (@OldMikeBasset) March 8, 2020

For christ's sake, Monk doesnt bloody help matters with all he says. Its basic stuff. Monks constant criticism is never going to motivate anyone. Keep them onside while here and say what u like when they have gone. — Edd (@eddythecowboy) March 8, 2020

He’s in a catch22, if he plays them and we win, then he’s crucified, if he doesn’t play them and we keep losing the same. Won’t help morale if he keeps putting down players. They’re human beings. No one else gives it all for a boss who slates them, so why would players? — Dominic Stevenson 🇪🇺 (@HatScarfShirt) March 8, 2020

You can tell there’s so much more he’d like to say but has obviously been gagged by chansiri, just spill the beans monk because it’s you that will pay for it with your job if this carries on — Alan Gadsby (@uptheowls76) March 8, 2020

It’s difficult for reporters to say what the problems are,which they will know, because if they do stories of what is wrong they run the risk of being banned from the training https://t.co/jPpSGz1UpA has happened before. — Stewart Merrill (@StewartMerrill1) March 8, 2020

When will a journalist, you Alex or someone else, actually find & report what ‘the problem’ is. All we hear are loose words, terms & phrases that tell nothing. What does ‘its bigger than those two’ mean 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Mario Owl (@mario_owl) March 8, 2020