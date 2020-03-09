Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Spill the beans’, – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Monk’s message on frozen out duo

Published

11 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal run continued on Saturday as they were battered 5-0 by Brentford in what was an embarrassing display from the Owls.

The hosts had raced into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes and the game was effectively over by half-time as they added another. Two late goals followed in the second half to complete what was a miserable day for Garry Monk’s men.

Perhaps inevitably, that prompted questions as to why the boss continues to overlook experienced duo Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson, with the pair not involved once again.

However, Monk stood firm, insisting the problems run deeper than those two which suggests he has no intention of bringing them back into the fold in the coming weeks.

And, that’s a decision that had the fans talking. Whilst some understand his stance, others feel there is something else behind the decision and want to know more about what is going on.

