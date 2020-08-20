SPFL side targeting transfer move for Bristol City player

Aberdeen are interested in signing Bristol City forward Marley Watkins on loan, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 29-year-old started only five times in the Sky Bet Championship this season, and a move away from Ashton Gate this summer could be on the cards for the attacker.

Watkins – capable of playing anywhere across the front-line – arrived at Ashton Gate from Norwich City in 2018, and has since scored three goals in 27 appearances for the Robins.

The attacker found game time hard to come by this term, scoring only one goal in nine Championship appearances, and the former Inverness forward could be set for a return to Scotland.

According to Football Insider, Aberdeen are interested in making a loan move for Watkins, as Derek McInnes looks to bolster his side’s options going forward.

Aberdeen did recently complete the loan signing of Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson, but the 19-year-old has since returned to Elland Road after picking up an ankle injury.

With Curtis Main and Sam Cosgrove also encountering problems with injury, Watkins looks to be a much-needed signing for the Scottish Premiership side.

The Verdict

I can’t see Bristol City getting in the way of letting Watkins depart the club on loan this summer.

He has endured a tough time at Ashton Gate thus far, and three goals in 27 games is hardly an impressive record for the 29-year-old.

A return to the SPFL could be the new lease of life that the forward needs, and he is likely to gain regular game time due to Aberdeen’s lack of options going forward, which is what’s most important for the player right now.