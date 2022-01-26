‘Spend the 200k on the pitch’ – These Sunderland fans react to transfer news

Denver Hume has seen his time as a Sunderland player come to an end with him joining fellow Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth on a permanent basis, for an undisclosed fee.

Hume joined the Black Cats as a young kid and rose through the ranks, with him making his senior debut at the end of the 17/18 campaign.

In 18/19 he earned a handful more appearances whilst in 19/20 and 20/21 he played a great deal more, topping 30 and 20 league games respectively across the two seasons.

However, this year under Lee Johnson he has seen minutes drastically reduced – he’s made just four league appearances from the bench – and that has clearly sparked his exit to Fratton Park.

Sunderland fans, meanwhile, have reacted to the news on social media and it sounds as though some think it might well be for the best that Hume has made the switch to try and kickstart his career:

