It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Hull City in the Championship, and there is no doubt that poor recruitment has contributed to their struggles.

Despite finishing seventh in the table last season, Hull made the controversial decision to part company with head coach Liam Rosenior in the summer, replacing him with Tim Walter, and the German was backed with a total of 17 new signings during the transfer window, including three strikers.

However, a lack of goals proved to be a major problem for Walter prior to his sacking in November, with Chris Bedia, Mason Burstow and Joao Pedro all failing to deliver consistently.

Walter's successor, Ruben Selles, oversaw a refresh of the striker department in January, cancelling Bedia's loan deal and bringing in Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United and Kyle Joseph from Blackpool for a fee of £2.5 million.

Hull City striker stats this season (as per Transfermarkt) Player Appearances Goals Assists Chris Bedia 21 3 0 Mason Burstow 27 2 1 Joao Pedro 29 6 1 Joe Gelhardt 12 3 0 Kyle Joseph 10 0 0

The Tigers' form has improved significantly under Selles, but he has been unable to get his strikers firing, and despite a four-game unbeaten run, his side head into the March international break sitting 19th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Acun Ilicali told to strengthen key Hull City position in the summer

When asked what his realistic transfer wish is ahead of the summer, FLW's Hull City fan pundit Ryan Frankish said that he would like to see owner Acun Ilicali spend big on a striker to finally address a position that has been a big problem for the club in recent years.

"I would like Hull City to finally spend big enough money on a striker," Ryan said.

"We've tried and tried and tried, but it just didn't come off last summer.

"We tried Tommy Conway, we tried Kieffer Moore, we tried David Datro Fofana, but none of them seemed to come off.

"It's my main wish, and I'm sure most Hull City fans would agree because of how much we've lacked a goalscorer at times and how much we've been begging for a striker, even last season.

"The big drive this transfer window has to be to go for a goalscoring striker, but it just seems like it's the only thing we're missing."

Acun Ilicali must solve Hull City transfer failings this summer

Hull have brought in a staggering total of 25 new signings during the course of the season, and in truth, it is difficult to consider too many of those to be a success.

The Tigers have been unlucky that some of their better signings, including the likes of Mohamed Belloumi, Liam Miller and Eliot Matazo, have suffered long-term injuries, and it is fair to say that some of the summer additions have improved under Selles, but there have still been far too many failed deals this campaign.

Few could accuse Ilicali of being unwilling to invest in the squad, and he is likely to provide funds for Selles in the summer as he continues his rebuild, but Hull must learn from the mistakes they have made this season to avoid similar problems occurring next term.