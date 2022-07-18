Spence to Spurs, Marcus Tavernier news, Boro eye PL striker: The latest Middlesbrough news headlines you might have missed

Middlesbrough finished in seventh place last season and after missing out on the play-off places, boss Chris Wilder will not want a repeat performance in the next campaign.

Boro have been solid since the former Sheffield United man took the reins at the side and he will want to continue to strengthen his team and mould them in his image so that they can push on in the second tier.

The’ve already added some big names via the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles and they’re likely on the hunt for more before the season starts. That could also mean some player departures too.

Tottenham close to sealing Boro deal

It’s been a long and drawn out saga but according to the Evening Standard, the Djed Spence transfer tussle could be coming to end very soon.

The youngster has been the subject of interest from plenty of clubs over the last few transfer windows and Spurs have been keen to sign him ever since January. Now, the Premier League side could end up confirming the deal for the player in the coming days, with the winger having sorted out a medical and now being close to sorting out terms.

It will give Spence the chance to test himself in the top flight – and it will be a welcome end to the transfer rumblings that have surrounded the youngster over the last few months and windows.

Middlesbrough plotting swoop for 23-year-old

In terms of potential incomings for the club, it looks like they could have another on the horizon soon.

That’s because Football Insider is reporting that Boro are keen to try and sign Marcus Forss this summer window, as the player seems like he could be out the exit door at Brentford.

They didn’t use him last campaign and instead sent him on loan to Hull. Now, with the player back with the Bees, it seems as though there are no plans for him yet again. That opens the door for Boro to recruit him – and the 23-year-old would certainly boost up that Middlesbrough frontline.

Tavernier transfer update provided

Marcus Tavernier is another name at Middlesbrough that has been linked with a big move away from the Championship club.

Once the Djed Spence dust has settled, it could be the youngster who is the subject of a big transfer bid. That’s because, according to TeamTALK, Boro have asked for £15m for the player’s services and any less would likely be snubbed by the club.

The 23-year-old impressed last year as a first-team regular in Chris Wilder’s side and now there are plenty of Premier League clubs chasing after his signature. With this kind of interest in the player, he is likely to fetch that fee if the interest is there.

It means that Boro might have to prepare for another player exit – but plenty more funds coming into the club.