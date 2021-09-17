Spence starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Huddersfield on Saturday

Nottingham Forest will look to pick up their first win of the season this weekend as they travel to Huddersfield Town.

The Reds head into this one without a permanent manager in place, after parting company with Chris Hughton on Thursday.

Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough – their sixth of the campaign already – proved to be the end of the road for Hughton, who picked up only one point from seven games in the early stages of this season.

This weekend, Hughton’s assistant Steven Reid will take interim charge as the club look to progress in their search for a successor.

It may well turn out to be Reid’s final game at Forest, so he will be keen to end his time at the club with a big three points.

Here, we take a look at the team which we predict Reid will field this weekend…

Ethan Horvath made his league debut for Forest on Wednesday, but was at fault as he gifted Boro a comical second goal.

His poor touch led to Onel Hernandez nicking the ball off him and rolling it into an empty net, on what was another bleak night for the Reds.

Horvath shouldn’t be written off after one game, however, and you have to wonder what it would do to his confidence if he was to be dropped this weekend.

Forest will have Djed Spence back available for selection after he was ineligible to face his parent club in midweek, and will join Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Max Lowe in the back-line.

Moving into midfield, Ryan Yates and James Garner are likely to start again, but we could see a return to the side for Alex Mighten who wasn’t involved in midweek.

Mighten’s involvement could see one of Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor dropped, after the pair led the line against both Cardiff and Boro.