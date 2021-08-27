Spence starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Blackburn Rovers

Middlesbrough will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend, when they return to action in the Championship.

Neil Warnock’s side were forced to settle for a point in their most recent fixture in the second-tier, as they shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Derby County, which means they’re sat 12th in the table.

That means that Boro are without a win from their last two league matches, having been beaten 3-2 by QPR in the previous match.

They’re set to take on Blackburn Rovers this weekend, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Warnock’s men, with the Lancashire-based side currently sat ninth in the Championship table.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be keen to get back to winning ways themselves, having been narrowly beaten 2-1 by West Brom in their most recent match.

We take a look at the predicted starting XI for Middlesbrough this weekend, as they look to pick up three points at The Riverside.

Joe Lumley has started all four of Middlesbrough’s league matches this season, and he’s likely to retain his place in the starting XI for this one.

Dael Fry and Paddy McNair both started in the heart of the defence against Derby County recently, and after keeping a clean sheet, they could retain their place in the team ahead of Grant Hall.

Marc Bola is another player that has featured regularly for Middlesbrough this season, and he’ll be hoping he can make a positive impact at both ends of the pitch in this one.

We could see one change in the defence though, with Djed Spence potentially coming into the team ahead of Lee Peltier, as Neil Warnock looks to keep his squad fresh before the international break.

Sam Morsy returned to the starting XI for their clash with Derby County, and is likely to retain his place in the starting XI for this one, and he’ll be kept busy by the likes of Leighton Clarkson.

Marcus Tavernier also came into the team against the Rams, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact alongside summer signing Matt Crooks in the centre of midfield.

Whilst Isiah Jones and Anfernee Dijksteel will provide the creative spark from wide areas, with Uche Ikpeazu set to lead the line for Warnock’s men, as they look to pick up their second league win of the season.