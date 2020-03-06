Spence and Assombalonga considered in a 4-2-3-1? The Middlesbrough line-up that we expect to face Charlton

Middlesbrough face what is arguably their most important game of the season as they prepare to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Teessiders are currently sitting in the relegation zone after a torrid run of form which has seen them go without a win since New Years Day.

Some fans are questioning where the next three points are coming from – particularly after letting a lead slip on Monday night as they came away with a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

That result has left Middlesbrough one point from safety and two points behind the Addicks who are right in the mix to avoid the drop.

It’s set to a huge afternoon in the context of the relegation battle, but who will Jonathan Woodgate select at The Valley?

Here’s the side that Phil Spencer believes must start on Saturday afternoon…

While results haven’t been good enough of late, the time for chopping and changing is done for Middlesbrough.

If the Teessiders are to avoid the drop they need to name a consistent line-up filled with players who Jonathan Woodgate can rely on to put it all on the line.

Aynsley Pears has had a difficult time of late, but barring the late goal by Lewis Grabban his performance against Nottingham Forest means that he deserves to keep his place.

Will Middlesbrough avoid relegation from the Championship?

Yes Vote No Vote

Middlesbrough need experience at the back and assuming with Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry won’t be ready, I’d suggest sticking with a back four of Jonny Howson, Ryan Shotton, Harold Moukoudi and Marvin Johnson.

All four defenders did well against Forest, and while Woodgate may have more natural full-back options than Johnson, he certainly falls into the category of players willing to give their all.

According to Woodgate, the same can’t be said for Djed Spence meaning that unless something has dramatically changed then he’s unlikely to make the XI.

However his cameo appearance against Forest suggests that he may be coming back into the manager’s plans.

Adam Clayton had another tough night against Nottingham Forest, but could be kept in the side to provide that solid foundation that Middlesbrough need to get a result in South London.

That means that George Saville could miss out once again, with Paddy McNair likely to partner him in central midfield.

In the offensive positions it’s a tricky one for Jonathan Woodgate as he looks for players who will be reliable in putting in a shift.

Ravel Morrison is talented but is yet to be fully backed at the Riverside Stadium, meaning that the only option could be to name Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing and Hayden Coulson – who was Middlesbrough’s most dangerous player against Forest.

Can you identify these Middlesbrough players based on their date of birth and birthplace? Have a go!

1 of 15 Which Middlesbrough player was born November 7th 1990 in El Saucejo, Spain? Daniel Ayala Britt Assombalonga Harold Moukoudi Dejan Stojanovic

Ashlet Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga are expected to be fit for this one, however I’d stick with Rudy Gestede in attack.

The targetman was a constant threat against Forest and got a goal in the process, meaning that it’ll be difficult for Jonathan Woodgate to drop him.

You know what you’re getting from Gestede, and based on that I think that he deserves a chance to see if he can put in another good display at The Valley.