‘Speechless’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react as major transfer update emerges

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Millwall winger Jed Wallace is poised to sign a pre-contract agreement with Super Lig side Besiktas, in what would end would end his five-year stay at The Den in the summer.

This is according to Sky Sports (5/1; 11:33am), who have pointed out that his deal with the Championship club expires at the end of the campaign, giving him the freedom to negotiate a deal with teams abroad as he looks to secure his long-term future.

The latest development this morning will be a huge blow to Gary Rowett’s men who have seen the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers man become their main talisman in the English capital in recent years, recording 10 goals and six assists in the second tier last season.

Continuing in a similar vein this term, he has scored five times and registered six assists in 21 league appearances with the Lions previously desperate to get a contract extension over the line for one of their main assets.

However, Football League World exclusively revealed back in September that it was looking increasingly challenging for the Lions to get their main man to agree to fresh terms.

It is also understood that Premier League quintet Burnley, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Brentford were all monitoring his situation at The Den along with Scottish Premiership title rivals Celtic and Rangers, but he has seemingly opted to move away from the UK.

How have Millwall fans reacted to this development though? We take a look at a selection of Tweets from them as they delivered their verdict on this likely departure.


Article title: 'Speechless' – Plenty of Millwall fans react as major transfer update emerges

