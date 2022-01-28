‘Speechless!’ – Many West Brom fans react as Baggies edge closer to signing ex-Premier League player

Former Reading striker Andy Carroll is set for a medical at West Brom this morning, as per a Twitter update from John Percy of The Telegraph.

Carroll, who joined the Royals in November on a short-term deal, scored twice in eight league games for the Berkshire club, chipping in with a further assist.

The 33-year-old proved to be a big hit with Reading fans, with his sheer physical presence, ability to bring others into play and footballing brain, all combining to see him emerge as a success.

West Brom have been dealt a massive blow this month, with January signing Daryl Dike set to miss the next two months after picking up a hamstring injury during the Baggies’ 3-0 victory over Peterborough United.

Of course, Valerien Ismael still possesses a plethora of attacking options in Dike’s absence, however, his insistence of bringing in Dike immediately suggested he was not content with his striking choices.

Racking up nearly 250 Premier League appearances, and featuring for England on nine occasions, Carroll certainly has the experience and ability that is required to help push the Baggies back into the automatic promotion race.

Here, we take a look at how some West Brom fans have reacted on Twitter to the latest update regarding the club’s interest in Carroll…

Really didn’t think it could get any worse https://t.co/Xb3T5R10gx — Tom Martin (@TM_WBA07) January 28, 2022

He'll Last 5 minutes with vals pressing style 🤣🤣 https://t.co/LpWLpHlygQ — Liam (@Liamdunn_95) January 28, 2022

As if this week can’t get any worse? I hope I eat my words on this one but……. https://t.co/wQqrnGbgLS — Nikki ╪ (@nikkiwba) January 28, 2022

It’s him or no one that’s where we are now sorry this is where we are now — Andrew John leeman (@AndrewJohnleem1) January 28, 2022

Tbh he's better than Hugill. Actually did okay for Reading — Richard Plant (@Plantybaggie) January 28, 2022

Speechless! Wouldnt surprise me after wrongly giving Val a 4yr contract and disguising it as vision, we give Carroll one too. Mess from top to bottom our club — The Hawthorns Debate Club (@HawthornsClub) January 28, 2022

Better than Hugill, a million times better than having Matty Phillips up front who’s 1 of the worst I’ve seen, and for free short term, it’s not a bad shout for me I’m pretty much happy with this. — Andrew Grainger (@kingofchezo_WBA) January 28, 2022

i'm happy we're getting him personally — bin kaden (@teixeiraszn) January 28, 2022