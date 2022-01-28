Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Speechless!’ – Many West Brom fans react as Baggies edge closer to signing ex-Premier League player

Former Reading striker Andy Carroll is set for a medical at West Brom this morning, as per a Twitter update from John Percy of The Telegraph. 

Carroll, who joined the Royals in November on a short-term deal, scored twice in eight league games for the Berkshire club, chipping in with a further assist. 

The 33-year-old proved to be a big hit with Reading fans, with his sheer physical presence, ability to bring others into play and footballing brain, all combining to see him emerge as a success. 

West Brom have been dealt a massive blow this month, with January signing Daryl Dike set to miss the next two months after picking up a hamstring injury during the Baggies’ 3-0 victory over Peterborough United. 

Of course, Valerien Ismael still possesses a plethora of attacking options in Dike’s absence, however, his insistence of bringing in Dike immediately suggested he was not content with his striking choices. 

Racking up nearly 250 Premier League appearances, and featuring for England on nine occasions, Carroll certainly has the experience and ability that is required to help push the Baggies back into the automatic promotion race. 

Here, we take a look at how some West Brom fans have reacted on Twitter to the latest update regarding the club’s interest in Carroll…


