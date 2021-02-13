A number of Birmingham City supporters have been hammering midfielder Mikel San Jose following the Blues’ latest setback in their 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town.

Birmingham headed into the game in trouble and inside the relegation zone after claiming just one win in their previous 11 Championship matches, while they had also failed to win any of their previous ten matches at St Andrew’s. They were unable to improve upon that here against Luton and they failed to create enough chances in the final third to get anything from the game.

San Jose in particular endured a difficult afternoon with the experienced 31-year-old guilty of misplacing way too many passes and also not providing enough protection to the back four at times. The midfielder has shown glimpses of his ability at St Andrew’s but his performances of late have been well below the standard they have been needing.

The 31-year-old gave away the ball 19 times against Luton and had a passing accuracy of just 66%. While he also made just one interception and two tackles (Sofascore). That shows that he struggled to influence the game either on the ball or off it and Birmingham needed much more from him if they were going to get back on track.

Many Birmingham fans were left frustrated with his latest display and some were suggesting he has not offered enough for them since he arrived.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

San Jose brings absolutely nothing to blues, why on earth did we sign him #bcfc — Todd Marshall (@toddbcfc) February 13, 2021

Harlee Dean is a bottle job.

Kristian Pedersen hasn't been right since last January.

San Jose is on a jolly on a hefty wage.

The front four need decent service, quick, sharp passing, get them in early… but nope, we can't do that. #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) February 13, 2021

Freind, san Jose and dean have been awful #bcfc — K_I_A_N_O (@kia85161548) February 13, 2021

San Jose offers absolutely nothing to us. He is a luxury we cant afford. — Tom (@BluSabre) February 13, 2021

San Jose and Friend having really poor games… — Jamie (@jamiebcfc7) February 13, 2021

San Jose is pathetic. #bcfc — Tom Latimer (@TLatimer17) February 13, 2021

San Jose has played for Spain and has over 250 appearances in La Liga and European Football…. Oh my goodness… he’s only 31…. I really don’t know what to say, I’m speechless #bcfc — Lee Bird (@LeeBird1978) February 13, 2021