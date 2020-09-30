Speculation surrounding Norwich City star’s future intensifies once more

Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia is attracting the interest for Fenerbahce.

So far this summer Daniel Farke has managed to retain the service of Buendia despite Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, things look set to intensify in the coming days and weeks, with Buendia’s future still to be decided.

As per TRT reporter, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce are making an attempt to sign Buendia and add him to their squad.

TRT SPOR ÖZEL | Fenerbahçe, Norwich City forması giyen Emiliano Buendia’yı kadrosuna katmak için girişimlere başladı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) September 30, 2020

Buendia scored once and registered seven assists in the Premier League last season, not looking out of place in the top-flight despite the Canaries suffering relegation.

He’s yet to feature for Farke back in the Championship, which is a division he conquered back in 2018/19 as Norwich stormed to the title.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals and registered 12 assists that season, helping Norwich to a comfortable promotion.

This time out in the Championship, it has been a fairly inconsistent start for the East Anglian outfit.

Farke’s side beat Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend of the season, but have drawn with Preston North End since then and been beaten by AFC Bournemouth.

The Verdict

Buendia hasn’t quite attracted the interest that many thought he would this summer.

However, there’s still enough time in the window for things to materialise and that’s what is happening now with Fenerbahce getting interested.

This might not be the move we see Buendia make, but the likelihood is that it sparks a late transfer saga for Norwich in this summer window.

