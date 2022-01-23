‘Special’, ‘What an impact’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on 23-y/o after big win

West Brom moved to within four points of the top two after a 3-0 victory over Peterborough United at The Hawthorns yesterday.

Whilst the scoreline suggests a very comfortable win for Albion, it was a frustrating afternoon for the Baggies until Cedric Kipre opened the scoring in the 79th minute.

Two more would follow and even though the goals were late, Valerien Ismael will feel his side merited the big margin of victory.

There were several standout performers for the hosts, with Grady Diangana making a huge difference after replacing Daryl Dike shortly into the second half.

The wide man, who has struggled at times this season, gave the team a threat with his pace and direct style and he capped off a fine individual display with the third goal.

Albion fans are hoping that can be the catalyst for the former West Ham man to get back to his best and here we look at some of the reaction to Diangana’s display against the Posh…

Thought #WBA done well yesterday, and should've been two up by half time.

Diangana was special when he come on, but special mention for Reach and in particular Livermore in the middle, they bossed it. — Ben Cotty (@BenCotty) January 23, 2022

Diangana finding his form again is as good as a new signing 🤩 What an impact! #WBA — The Thursday Throstle (@TThrostle) January 22, 2022

Diangana goal was the best

he needed a goal — James Duffy (@JamesDu42894776) January 22, 2022

Best diangana performance in a LONG time, so chuffed to see him score and play well! hopefully more to come from the lad! #wba — tomos 🦉 (@TomosEdney) January 22, 2022

Diagana baby! 1st name on the team sheet for me yes he will have bad days but my food is he the best player in the championship when on it! Boing boing long old season they might just surprise us 🎉😊#wba — Stuart Griffiths (@sgriffo83) January 22, 2022

None of those, Diangana changed the game and took his goal superbly, MOTM for me. — Damien Conway (@DamoWBA) January 22, 2022

Grady Diangana is back. Pass it on. #wba — Stephen J Nels⭕️n (@stephenjnelson) January 22, 2022