Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Special’, ‘What an impact’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on 23-y/o after big win

Published

20 seconds ago

on

West Brom moved to within four points of the top two after a 3-0 victory over Peterborough United at The Hawthorns yesterday.

Whilst the scoreline suggests a very comfortable win for Albion, it was a frustrating afternoon for the Baggies until Cedric Kipre opened the scoring in the 79th minute.

Two more would follow and even though the goals were late, Valerien Ismael will feel his side merited the big margin of victory.

There were several standout performers for the hosts, with Grady Diangana making a huge difference after replacing Daryl Dike shortly into the second half.

The wide man, who has struggled at times this season, gave the team a threat with his pace and direct style and he capped off a fine individual display with the third goal.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10

They have both won 4+ FA Cups.

Albion fans are hoping that can be the catalyst for the former West Ham man to get back to his best and here we look at some of the reaction to Diangana’s display against the Posh…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Special’, ‘What an impact’ – These West Brom fans heap praise on 23-y/o after big win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: