‘Special’, ‘What a player’ – These Cardiff City fans react to impact of 19-y/o in Nottingham Forest victory

Cardiff City picked up three points today with a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

It was a hard-fought victory for Mick McCarthy’s side, with his substitutions playing a key role in the win, particularly Rubin Colwill.

The talented 19-year-old came on in the second half when the Welsh side were trailing and he would go on to score twice, his first goals for the club, to ensure the Bluebirds moved to within one point of the play-off places.

Colwill’s first came about as he managed to find space in the box, whilst he got what turned out to be the winner with a smart effort in the 73rd minute after linking up with Kieffer Moore.

As you would expect, the Cardiff fans were delighted with the impact of the teenager, who has come through the Bluebirds academy.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Huge credit has to go to Mick with his development. What a player https://t.co/QodOUl9QSs — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) September 12, 2021