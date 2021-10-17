‘Special talent’, ‘Unreal’ – These Swansea City fans heap praise on 20-y/o after role in victory over Cardiff City

Swansea City hammered rivals Cardiff City 3-0 today in what was a memorable afternoon for all connected to the club.

Russell Martin’s side controlled play for large parts, but they had more of a cutting edge than they’ve had in previous weeks, with the team showing a ruthless edge in front of goal.

Whilst the likes of Jamie Paterson and Joël Piroe have rightly attracted plaudits for their contribution in front of goal, another standout performer was Ethan Laird.

The Manchester United loanee was brilliant down the right flank, impressing with his willingness to get forward, his pace and the way he used the ball. As well as that, he showed a desire to get stuck in, with his bite in the challenges appreciated by the support.

Therefore, the 20-year-old came in for plenty of praise from the fans after the game, whilst Red Devils fans who watched were generally impressed too.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Laird’s display…

3-0 ahahahahaha Bidwell getting involved. Patterson with another assist. What a baller Also. Ethan Laird is unreal man. Need to be signed permanently for the swans next season — Tom B (@TomBoswell100) October 17, 2021

Ethan Laird is a special talent 👏 pic.twitter.com/aXdKWsQPsM — 🦢 WeAreSwansea 🦢 (@weareswansea) October 17, 2021

Ethan Laird for his age is unbelievable, next year he’ll be challenging Wan Bissaka and Dalot.. pic.twitter.com/sRcgBaefEg — dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Dylan_SCFC) October 17, 2021

Ethan laird is on fire. #mufc — Vishy (@vishy_united) October 17, 2021

Ethan laird wow some full back in the making — Tim dave (@Timdave14) October 17, 2021