Sky Bet Championship

‘Special talent’, ‘Unreal’ – These Swansea City fans heap praise on 20-y/o after role in victory over Cardiff City

Published

11 mins ago

on

Swansea City hammered rivals Cardiff City 3-0 today in what was a memorable afternoon for all connected to the club.

Russell Martin’s side controlled play for large parts, but they had more of a cutting edge than they’ve had in previous weeks, with the team showing a ruthless edge in front of goal.

Whilst the likes of Jamie Paterson and Joël Piroe have rightly attracted plaudits for their contribution in front of goal, another standout performer was Ethan Laird.

The Manchester United loanee was brilliant down the right flank, impressing with his willingness to get forward, his pace and the way he used the ball. As well as that, he showed a desire to get stuck in, with his bite in the challenges appreciated by the support.

Therefore, the 20-year-old came in for plenty of praise from the fans after the game, whilst Red Devils fans who watched were generally impressed too.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Laird’s display…


