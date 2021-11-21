‘Special talent’, ‘Reminds me of ESR’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as star shines against AFC Bournemouth

Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence proved to be the difference between his struggling side and automatic promotion favourites AFC Bournemouth as they came out 3-2 winners in a thriller at Pride Park this afternoon.

Jason Knight opened the scoring for the home team in the 13th minute, but they were 2-1 down at half-time with Jaidon Anthony capitalising on a Kelle Roos error and Dominic Solanke making the most of the Cherries’ momentum before the interval.

They drew level through Lawrence’s stunner just after the hour mark, before converting a penalty seven minutes league to secure the three points.

For a side that have been deducted 21 points already this season and are currently rock bottom of the Championship table, this win might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but this is a fantastic result against a Bournemouth side that had only lost one of their opening 17 league fixtures before this clash in the East Midlands.

One man that made his second-tier debut was 19-year-old midfielder Liam Thompson, who already played at a senior level for the Rams against Chorley in the FA Cup last season, but was given a league baptism of fire against a formidable opponent.

How did he perform though? Did he look comfortable at this level? Out of his depth?

We take a look at how Derby fans reacted to his maiden Championship appearance as the home side came out victorious.

Liam Thompson acquitted himself extremely well this afternoon in the middle of midfield. Slotted in seamlessly and a very mature performance. 👌🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Rich Holmes (@RichNHolmes) November 21, 2021

Liam Thompson, easily my man of the match! Superb player. #dcfc #dcfcfans — 🆆🅸🅽🅺🆂 – Football Shirts (@kwinkinis) November 21, 2021

Liam Thompson was something else today. Another special talent we have on our hands #dcfc #dcfcfans — Joseph🐏 (@_joewest2005_) November 21, 2021

Liam Thompson absolutely faultless on his debut against top of the league. What a player #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) November 21, 2021

That’s the club I fell in love with 👏🏼 Thompson reminds me of ESR, what a debut! #dcfc — JB (@jimmybannister_) November 21, 2021

What a result against one of the best teams in the league, can't fault their effort in that game and at times we looked the better team. Also shout out to Liam Thompson, he looked like he's been playing at this level for years 👏 #dcfc 🐏 — Martin Dunford 🐏 (@bojanglez) November 21, 2021

Thompson is gonna be some player #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) November 21, 2021