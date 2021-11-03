‘Special talent’ – Many Swansea City fans react as Manchester United loanee shows class during Coventry City victory

Swansea City became the first team to win all three points at the Coventry Building Society Arena last night, with The Swans running out as 2-1 winners.

Jamie Paterson opened the scoring in the fifth minute, when he capitalised on a poor clearance from Jake Clarke-Salter, with the summer signing finding the bottom corner with his first time effort.

Joel Piroe doubled Swansea’s advantage seven minutes later when his deflected effort looped into the top corner, finishing off a swift counter-attacking move.

Kyle McFadzean rose highest from a corner in the 27th minute to halve the deficit, but The Swans managed to hold onto the lead and take home a fourth win in their last five Championship games.

The Swans have pushed up to 10th place in the table, and whilst the games tonight could change the whole complexion, at present, they are just one point shy of the second-tier play-offs.

Proving to be devastating going forward and a rock at the back, it was another solid performance from Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird last night.

He was part of a resilient Swansea backline that did not cave in at any moment in the second half, and played a vital role in Piroe’s goal.

Here, we take a look at how Swansea fans have reacted to his performance last night on Twitter…

Conor Roberts a swansea boy and legend but got to say I'm really impressed with Ethan and from his showings I'd have him over Roberts https://t.co/RgQL0KlIXZ — Ryan 🦢 (@Ry_L96) November 2, 2021

I hate loans man😭 this kid is a special talent🤩 — callum cooper (@callumcooper18) November 2, 2021

Absolutely love him — Elis 🦢 (@scfcelis) November 2, 2021

He is different class great player fantastic attitude 👏 — Dean Ritchie (@DeanRit49412450) November 2, 2021

Love you playing style I would love to have you as a full time player. Another great performance and up to top of the table. Once a Jack, always a Jack congratulations ethan. On to Saturday now. — griffithsphillip0506 (@griffithsphil82) November 3, 2021

What a breath of fresh air you are @EthanLaird! Keep up the good work and the interaction with the fans, we love it. We've all fallen for you already! ❤👍🏼 #YJB — Sarah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️🇬🇧 (@SDJ_79) November 2, 2021

if we don’t sign him i’ll be shocked — Charlie (@CharlieKingst11) November 2, 2021

Hopefully have him for another season 🤞🤞 — Ricky Emery (@Ricster84) November 2, 2021