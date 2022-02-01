‘Special’ – Sunderland announce signing as 300-goal ace returns

Sunderland have today announced the signing of Jermain Defoe, with the veteran striker returning to the Stadium of Light for the first time since 2017.



The 39-year-old had long been linked with a return to the Black Cats after leaving Glasgow Rangers and the club made it clear early on that they would be willing to pull out all the stops after he became available.

Despite his ageing legs, Defoe still offers someone who can still be prolific in and around the penalty area, having scored an impressive 32 goals in 74 games for Rangers despite not being a regular starter at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.

We are delighted to welcome Jermain Defoe back to the Stadium of Light on an initial contract until the end of the 2021-22 season! ✍️#SAFC | #DefoeHomecoming — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 1, 2022

Speaking soon after completing his move back to Wearside, the former England international was quick to state the following:

“I can’t stop smiling because this is a special move for me for many reasons. I’ve had so many messages saying, ‘remember when you said you would come back’, as I said that I would one day and when I left, I wasn’t ready to leave.

“I have a special bond with the fans here and the club is in a fantastic position to get promoted. I want to be a part of more special times here and I’m looking forward to it.”

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

During his last spell in the red and white stripes of Sunderland, Defoe became something of a favourite with the fans, notching up 37 goals in 93 games including a volley in a victory over the club’s arch rivals Newcastle United that is still talked about to this day.

The striker has put pen to paper on an initial deal which runs until the end of the season.

The Verdict

This is a major coup for Sunderland as they have brought in not only a player that will resonate well with the fans but also someone who has proven that he can score goals at any level he plays at.

He adds yet another attacking option to their squad at a time when they are in need of some extra firepower after recent results.

It’ll be interesting to see if he becomes a regualr starter as at Rangers he was largely used from the bench due to the form of Alfredo Morelos.

It is fair to assume he will provide back up to Ross Stewart at the Stadium of Light but he is sure to hit the goal trail sooner or later as it is in his nature.