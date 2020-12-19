‘Special player’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss ‘excellent’ star who made a huge impact v Millwall

Nottingham Forest came from behind to pick up a valuable point on the road against Millwall, although it was very much a backs to the wall job in the end.

Forest fell behind to Tom Bradshaw’s goal just two minutes into the second half, only to peg the Lions back almost instantly through teenage star Alex Mighten.

Millwall out-pointed Forest shot-wise by a fair margin – 15 for the home side and 4 to the visitors – but they couldn’t make that attacking domination count and on the face of it, Chris Hughton will probably be happy with a point.

It’s another game of experience as well for young summer addition Loic Mbe Soh, who has been drafted into the starting line-up due to an injury to Scott McKenna.

Hughton believes that he could’ve done better for Bradshaw’s goal, but there has been all-round delight for Mighten who notched his first in a Forest shirt.

The 18-year-old got the nod ahead of both Joe Lolley and Anthony Knockaert, and is a player that Forest fans have been begging Hughton to use, such is the reputation he has.

Even though he had a quiet first 45 minutes, Mighten repaid the faith shown in him with the equaliser and you’d think that the goal will be a catalyst for him to spend more time in the starting 11.

Needless to say that Forest fans are delighted that he’s finally getting a chance and he’s receiving all the praise on Twitter post-match – check out some of the best comments below.

Mighten has made such a difference to this slow, boring side. We actually have pace in the team now #nffc — Forest Fanzone (@forestfanzone) December 19, 2020

Absolutely delighted for Alex Mighten. Absolutely deserved that goal. Hopefully we can kick on and find a winner. COYR! #nffc — 𝙄𝙣 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 (@InFromTheTrent) December 19, 2020

Mighten is going to be a little bonus on what's likely to be a terrible season. #NFFC — Ash Redfern (@RedfernAshley) December 19, 2020

Decent point that. Thought Mighten was excellent #NFFC — Jake Garratt (@GarrattJake) December 19, 2020

Alex mighten has just torn apart Millwall for 73 minutes got his goal and proved his the best youngster in the championship — Owen (@NFFC_owen) December 19, 2020

Alex Mighten is class. #NFFC — James Robinson (@RobinsonJamesr) December 19, 2020

THAT'S what Mighten gives you that you won't get with Lolley #nffc — CMDR Harry Wraith (@harry_wraith) December 19, 2020

Mighten is a special player — Josh (@nffcJS) December 19, 2020