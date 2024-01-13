Highlights Michael Carrick's tactical approach to recent matches has drawn attention and praise from outsiders.

Micah Richards, a former Manchester City defender, commended Carrick's coaching ability and organization of the team.

Comparisons were made between Carrick and other former England legends turned managers, with Richards stating that Carrick has something special and can improve a team even with players who are not at their best.

The last seven days have been well-documented as far as Middlesbrough are concerned, with Michael Carrick's men providing two strong performances against Premier League opponents.

Although the eventual results in Boro's FA Cup Third Round tie against Unai Emery's Aston Villa and the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea differed, many outsiders have begun to take notice of Carrick's approach as a result.

The Teessiders frustrated second-place Villa before losing to a late goal last weekend while Hayden Hackney's strike ultimately punished Chelsea, who were also guilty of missing golden chances of their own, in midweek.

Micah Richards issues Michael Carrick verdict

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was left full of praise for the 42-year-old given Middlesbrough's two performances in the last seven days.

The pundit also kept a watchful eye on such developments, covering the FA Cup tie against his former side for the BBC.

"I watched Middlesbrough on the Saturday against Villa in the FA Cup, and the tactics that Carrick implemented was to leave the wide spaces," Richards began. "I was thinking that this possibly can't work against a better team as they'd get punished, but they were so organised in what they needed to do."

Richards continued: "He's got so many injuries but it just shows you what happens when a manager coaches his team and they buy into what he wants to do, and they can implement it. It just shows you how good a coach he is."

Michael Carrick compared to fellow England legends in the dugout

The 35-year-old was then quick to draw upon the comparisons between Carrick and the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Wayne Rooney, as the trio have all previously undergone struggling periods of management in the English game.

"We've talked about Gerrard, Lampard, and Rooney but I think Carrick has got something special, and I think what's best about him is that he can work with players who are not at the top of their game and improve a team," he added.

"Yes, Chelsea missed some massive chances, but they still got the job done. I think its going to be interesting to see how they set up in the second leg. But having watched them on Saturday and Tuesday, it's really encouraging, especially what he can bring if he was allowed to bring in better players to Middlesbrough."

He concluded: "I believe he's got something special, I really do!"

Next up for Middlesbrough

After such a dramatic week for all concerned with Middlesbrough, the side's full focus is back to the bread and butter of Championship action this weekend, as they look to gain ground on the top six after some indifferent league form of late.

Boro have accumulated three wins and as many defeats from their last six Championship outings, which has left them in 13th at present, but just four points behind North East rivals Sunderland, who occupy the final play-off place at present.

They travel to Millwall to face another up-and-coming head coach in the form of Joe Edwards, with Lampard's former assistant turning the Lions' fortunes around of late, going five unbeaten in the league, winning the last three of those.