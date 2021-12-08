‘Special, ‘Hope we keep hold of him’ – Many Sunderland fans pick out display from ace in Morecambe win

A number of Sunderland supporters have been praising the performance of Leon Dajaku following his impact on the game during the Black Cats’ 5-0 thrashing of Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Lee Johnson’s side went into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after they were held to a draw by Oxford United on Saturday. They were able to do that in some style with Sunderland producing a quality performance and taking full advantage of the chances that they were able to create in the final third to run out convincing winners.

One player amongst a host of quality performers for Sunderland on the night was Dajaku. The 20-year-old was constantly looking to hurt Morecambe’s defence when in possession, and he managed to produce two key passes and also completed five successful dribbles as well during the 90 minutes.

Dajaku’s strong performance was rewarded with him getting on the score sheet late on to round off the win with a fifth goal for the Black Cats. That means he has now scored in successive League One fixtures and shows the impact that he can have for Sunderland when he is at his best.

It was a performance that showed that Dajaku is not starting to really find his feet at Sunderland and there could now be many positive performances to come from the 20-year-old in the coming weeks. With him in this sort of mood, it will be difficult for defences to deal with him alongside the other threats that Johnson’s side pose.

Many Sunderland fans were delighted with his performance in the win against Morecambe and believe he is now getting better and better as the season progresses.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

5⭐dominant performance. Pressing, intensity, creativity and end product on point. Pritchard, Broadhead, Dajaku and honestly could pick any of them out for praise. Unreal performance and a clean sheet to bring momentum into tough Plymouth game at the weekend. #SAFC #HawayTheLads https://t.co/Jw4jBsTLBM — Ian Crow (@Ian_Crow3) December 7, 2021

Dajaku is an asset and is really working hard defensively too. Think too many judged him far too early for a young kid. — Liam (@Safc1879_) December 7, 2021

Well done @SunderlandAFC Special performances from Leon Dajaku and Nathan Broadhead. — Thom Gray (@uxthom) December 7, 2021

Huge fan of Dajaku. Hope we keep hold of him long term. 👍🏼 — Stuart (@stuart1975) December 7, 2021

Dajaku has took some stick recently but he was class tonight. Pritchard, Neil and Broahead also very good — Nathan (@NathFryatt) December 7, 2021

Bailey Wright, Gooch and Dajaku look like different players right when we needed them to be too. They’ve all stepped up. Pritchard up to speed and looks a class above this division. Positives all over the place tonight 🔴⚪️ — Matthew Powell (@Powell_Matthew) December 7, 2021

Gooch and Dajaku have done well. Stockton for them looks very good, brilliant at holding the ball up. We’re deservedly in front at the break. #SAFC — Callum Bradfield (@camelxcvii) December 7, 2021