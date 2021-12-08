Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Special, ‘Hope we keep hold of him’ – Many Sunderland fans pick out display from ace in Morecambe win

A number of Sunderland supporters have been praising the performance of Leon Dajaku following his impact on the game during the Black Cats’ 5-0 thrashing of Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Lee Johnson’s side went into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after they were held to a draw by Oxford United on Saturday. They were able to do that in some style with Sunderland producing a quality performance and taking full advantage of the chances that they were able to create in the final third to run out convincing winners.

One player amongst a host of quality performers for Sunderland on the night was Dajaku. The 20-year-old was constantly looking to hurt Morecambe’s defence when in possession, and he managed to produce two key passes and also completed five successful dribbles as well during the 90 minutes.

Dajaku’s strong performance was rewarded with him getting on the score sheet late on to round off the win with a fifth goal for the Black Cats. That means he has now scored in successive League One fixtures and shows the impact that he can have for Sunderland when he is at his best.

It was a performance that showed that Dajaku is not starting to really find his feet at Sunderland and there could now be many positive performances to come from the 20-year-old in the coming weeks. With him in this sort of mood, it will be difficult for defences to deal with him alongside the other threats that Johnson’s side pose.

Many Sunderland fans were delighted with his performance in the win against Morecambe and believe he is now getting better and better as the season progresses.

