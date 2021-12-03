‘Special footballer’ – Plenty of Blackpool fans react to player deal

Blackpool have done some shrewd business today by tying down one of their brightest young talents in Rob Apter to a new deal at the club, as reported by the club’s official website.

The 18-year-old has already featured for the Seasiders despite his young age, making an appearance for them back when they were in League One. Despite only getting three minutes of action, he managed to make it count by bagging an assist.

He is held in high regard by those at Bloomfield Road and they have no doubt been eager to ensure he commits his long-term future to the side – so they will be delighted with this fresh deal.

The fans too are happy to see one of the bright sparks in their academy team rewarded with a fresh contract, that should see him eventually feature more regularly in the Blackpool first-team. Taking to Twitter, the fans were keen to express their delight and applaud the club for tying him down.

The midfielder isn’t currently at Blackpool, having been shipped out on loan to Bamber Bridge so that he can get more regular first-team action. With the Seasiders having plenty of options in his position, they decided they could afford to send the 18-year-old out on a short-term basis and he is already impressing out at his new side.

There’s every chance then that the player could return to Bloomfield Road after his loan spell as an even better player than before – and could also find himself getting a lot more chances in the first-team because of it. Whether he breaks straight into the eleven or not, expect him to feature a lot more regularly for Blackpool in the near future.

The Verdict

This is a shrewd bit of business by Blackpool. Apter is one of their best young talents, so getting him to commit to the club is great news.

He’s already looked bright for the team’s academy and has already made his debut for the first-team, so is certainly seen as a good talent by those at Bloomfield Road. Now, he can focus on his development and eventually breaking into the Seasiders’ first-team squad.