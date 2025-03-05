Josh Brownhill has labelled Burnley a "special club" after reaching 200 appearances for the Lancashire outfit in a dogged 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

The Clarets certainly had to fight for their success in South Wales this week, despite going 2-0 up in the first half thanks to goals from Brownhill himself and defender Maxime Esteve.

Yousef Salech got one back for Cardiff just before half-time, and for much of the second half it was a struggle for Scott Parker's side to contain Omer Riza's attacking unit, but they just about got the job done and took all three points back to the north west.

Josh Brownhill sends message to Burnley FC and supporters after 200th appearance

On a landmark night for Brownhill, in what was his 200th outing as a Burnley player, the midfielder took his goal tally for the 2024-25 season to 11 when he got on the end of Hannibal's cross from the left.

Brownhill's effort took a deflection before hitting the back of the net, but it was the opening goal of what ended up being a nervy victory on the road, and it was one which extended the 29-year-old's lead at the top of Burnley's goalscoring ranks for the campaign.

Burnley FC's Top Championship Scorers 2024-25 - As Per ESPN # Name Appearances Goals 1 JOSH BROWNHILL 31 11 2 Zian Flemming 26 7 3 Jaidon Anthony 32 3 4= Jay Rodriguez 20 2 4= Luca Koleosho 25 2 4= Jeremy Sarmiento 27 2 4= Connor Roberts 30 2 4= Josh Laurent 34 2

Post-match, Brownhill took to Instagram to laud Burnley, who he moved to from Bristol City in January 2020 for a fee of £9 million, and praised the hardy souls who made the long trip from Lancashire to the capital of Wales to see the club secure all three points and close the gap to Sheffield United in second position in the Championship.

"3 points on the road," Brownhill wrote.

"200th appearance for this special club 💜 Another goal to top it off.

"Thanks for the top clarets who traveled last night. We really appreciated your support 👏🏻."

2024-25 may be Josh Brownhill's final Burnley FC season despite labelling them a "special club"

Brownhill may have been a loyal servant to Burnley for the last five years in the face of constant transfer speculation, but there's every chance that this current season could be the midfielder's last at Turf Moor.

His contract at the club expires this summer, meaning as of right now he is free to talk to any team that isn't in the English leagues - you'd imagine though that Brownhill is quite settled in England.

You would imagine that Brownhill's future at Burnley hedges on what division they'll be plying their trade in come 2025-26 - failure to win promotion could be catastrophic for Parker and co, and it could see them lose their skipper too.

It was reported by GiveMeSport in January that West Ham were one of the clubs keen on signing Brownhill on a cut-price deal with his contract situation in mind, and Premier League interest like that could potentially turn his head when it comes to the summer and potentially moving on for a lucrative signing-on fee.