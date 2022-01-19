‘Special’, ‘Astonishing’ – Many Fulham fans react to events involving Birmingham City

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s astonishing performance as they emerged as 6-2 winners over Birmingham City last night.

Marco Silva’s side were once again at their clinical best yesterday evening as they hit six goals for the third game running to put a hapless Birmingham side to the sword at Craven Cottage.

The highlight of the night was arguably a brace for youngster Fabio Carvalho as both he and his teammates ran riot and underlined just why they are seen as one of the main favourites for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance as a whole last night.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Fulham man Harvey Elliott ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

It’s a real shame that in football there aren’t bonus points for scoring a certain number of goals. — Glenn Speers (@GlennSpeers) January 18, 2022

This team is special up the Fulham — The Magic Mod 🃏✌🏻 (@TaylorMod) January 18, 2022

What A Club pic.twitter.com/xgrACykY05 — Fulham FC USA Supporters 🇺🇸 (@FulhamFCUSA) January 18, 2022

7-0,6-2,6-2 game,set,trophy — steven millson (@stevenmillson) January 18, 2022

Couldn't make it due to change of date ( like so many games this season) but brought a smile to my face in a pub in the Peak District tonight. — Dr Stuart Hitch (@s_w_hitch) January 18, 2022

Mitro ready to pounce on Robinsons shot in case it was saved 😂. Well done gents! — Jason (@RabbitohJag) January 18, 2022

Unbelievable. Is that 19 in 3 games?

+27 goals ahead of next best in goal difference in the league. Champions already in my eyes. — Just saying what I see (@Justsaywhatisaw) January 18, 2022

6 again. Absolutely fantastic — Lewis Johnston ☮️✝️ (@JohnstonLew10) January 18, 2022