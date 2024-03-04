Ipswich Town are back on track for Premier League promotion after a shaky few weeks which could have derailed their bid for back-to-back promotions.

The Tractor Boys have won their last five Championship games and are now, all of a sudden, just three points off league leaders Leicester City.

The Foxes and the Tractor Boys have been the league's top two for the majority of the season, but Kieran McKenna's side endured a tough period throughout December and January which saw Leeds United and Southampton both overtake them at some point.

However, McKenna's side are back on track, and they can thank January deadline day loan signing Kieffer Moore for that.

Bournemouth striker Moore was wanted by what seemed like half of the division in January, but he chose a return to his former club, Ipswich, where he spent the 2017/18 season. It's fair to say that it's a move that has paid off so far.

Kieffer Moore's form for Ipswich Town so far

Moore joined an Ipswich side that looked like they were fading away from the automatic promotion mix.

The Tractor Boys had won just one out of their last seven league fixtures, and had suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit at home to sixth-tier side Maidstone United.

Moore made his second debut for the club at the start of February with his new side finding themselves 3-0 down to Preston at half-time. The Welsh striker was a half-time substitute, and while he couldn't rescue a point for Ipswich, he bagged two goals to put some respectability on the score - it finishing 3-2 at Deepdale.

Ipswich are unbeaten since then, a 2-2 draw against West Brom followed before four consecutive wins to give them a chance of consecutive promotions under Kieran McKenna.

Moore has bagged a further three goals since his debut brace at Deepdale, scoring in the club's 4-0 win over Millwall, before scoring in the 4-3 win over Rotherham United and the 2-0 win on the weekend against Plymouth Argyle.

That takes his tally to five goals in seven games, and it's no exaggeration to say that Moore's arrival has given the club a new lease of life.

Kieffer Moore's time at Ipswich Town - Fotmob Apperances 7 Goals 5 Assists 1 Minutes played 541 Expected goals 3.71 Shots 24 Pass accuracy 57.6% Chances created 7 Touches in opposition box 54 Duels won (%) 56.2% Aerial duels won (%) 62.3% ​​​​​​Stats correct as of 4th March 2024

The 31-year-old is known for being a physical presence and his stats show that. According to Fotmob, Moore has won 56.2% of all duels in the Championship this season, which puts him in the top 3% for players in his position this season.

It's the same story with aerial duels, too. He has won 62.3% of all aerial duels this season, which also puts him in the top 3% of players.

However, his goalscoring record shows that there is a lot more to his game than just being physical, and it's clear to see why Ipswich wanted to bring him to the club so much in January.

Kieffer Moore could fire Ipswich Town to the Premier League

Even the most optimistic of Ipswich Town supporters would have thought their automatic promotion chances were finished come the start of February, but Kieffer Moore has given them genuine hope of playing Premier League football for the first time since 2002.

They will be buoyed by Southampton's recent blip, and even Leicester, who looked set to win the league at a canter, have collapsed in recent weeks, losing their last three.

Incredibly, they are now just three points behind the Foxes and may even have their eyes on the title.

Kieffer Moore has given Ipswich hope again, and he will need to continue finding the back of the net on a regular basis if the club are to win promotion.

With 11 games left, it's all to play for, and Ipswich supporters certainly would have taken that just six weeks ago.