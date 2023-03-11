“Speaking to many other managers” – Russell Martin identifies Middlesbrough figure who is “one of the best to work for”

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has heard that Middlesbrough’s Steve Gibson is one of the best football owners to work for, making this revelation in his pre-match press conference (via Teesside Live).

Gibson has been Boro’s chairman since 1994, overseeing a reasonably successful period in the club’s history, getting to the FA Cup final in 1997, winning the League Cup in 2004 and getting to the UEFA Cup final back in 2006.

He has also managed to guide the Teesside outfit to the Premier League on multiple occasions, though they have spent more than five years away from the top level following their relegation at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Despite this, Gibson still has the backing of many Boro supporters and could definitely be classed as a popular figure on Teesside, with his appointment of Michael Carrick paying dividends.

Backing the club well in the transfer market in recent windows and helping to build a squad capable of competing for promotion, they are currently on course to be in the play-offs despite their slow start to the season.

And Swansea manager Martin has heard some great things from other managers about Carrick’s side’s owner, as he continues to oversee success at the Riverside.

The Swans’ boss said via Teesside Live: “They have a chairman there in Steve Gibson who is widely regarded really, speaking to many other managers, as one of the best to work for.

“Managers who have worked for him will tell you how much he supported them. So I’m sure that has helped and that financial power always helps.”

The Verdict:

Gibson has certainly backed recent managers, although some would argue that it was incredibly harsh to dismiss Neil Warnock at the time he did considering he did a lot for the Teesside outfit.

Leaving the club in a better situation than he found it in, it seemed like Warnock deserved the whole of last season to try and guide Boro into the promotion mix.

And in hindsight, Gibson probably would have stuck with him if he knew how Chris Wilder’s tenure would turn out, even with their two famous FA Cup wins in mind against United and Spurs.

However, he’s certainly made the right decision by appointing Carrick. It was a risk considering this is the former England international’s first head coach role – but the 41-year-old is certainly proving his worth.

What does Boro’s owner want to achieve before he hands over to someone else though? That remains to be seen – but he will probably want his club to be an established top-tier team – something they could easily become if they are promoted in the next few years.