Birmingham City

‘Sparks will fly’, ‘Could end in tears’ – These Birmingham City fans are saying the same thing after Karanka appointment

Published

1 hour ago

on

Birmingham City announced the appointment of Aitor Karanka yesterday.

The Spaniard has signed a three-year contract with the club and Birmingham becomes his third Championship suitor in as many years. He was sacked from his post at Middlesbrough in 2017 before taking the job at Nottingham Forest.

At Forest he would last little over a year after being sacked in January 2019 and he’s been out-of-work since.

He’s been on Blues’ radar since Pep Clotet walked last month. Birmingham failed to win in any of their final 14 games of the season, with Steve Spooner taking caretaker charge after Clotet’s exit.

The appointment has pleased a lot of Birmingham fans. He’s a proven manager with a Championship promotion on his CV with Boro, but many feel like his success hinges on the club’s chief executive Dong Ren, and his willingness to allow Karanka time and control.

See what Birmingham fans has to say on Twitter following Karanka’s appointment last night:


