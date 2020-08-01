‘Sparks will fly’, ‘Could end in tears’ – These Birmingham City fans are saying the same thing after Karanka appointment

Birmingham City announced the appointment of Aitor Karanka yesterday.

The Spaniard has signed a three-year contract with the club and Birmingham becomes his third Championship suitor in as many years. He was sacked from his post at Middlesbrough in 2017 before taking the job at Nottingham Forest.

At Forest he would last little over a year after being sacked in January 2019 and he’s been out-of-work since.

He’s been on Blues’ radar since Pep Clotet walked last month. Birmingham failed to win in any of their final 14 games of the season, with Steve Spooner taking caretaker charge after Clotet’s exit.

The appointment has pleased a lot of Birmingham fans. He’s a proven manager with a Championship promotion on his CV with Boro, but many feel like his success hinges on the club’s chief executive Dong Ren, and his willingness to allow Karanka time and control.

See what Birmingham fans has to say on Twitter following Karanka’s appointment last night:

Chuffed to bits. So much to be positive about right now. – Dong potentially being told to step back and let Karanka breathe.

– Weath of connections Karanka brings to the club. (Mourinho, Mendes ect)

– More signings likely to be attracted by Karanka. Very happy @BCFC — elyk hguolcloc (@KLCBCFC) July 31, 2020

This is huge, not only because Karanka comes with a proven pedigree in this league, but also because it seems the board must have made certain concessions for him to be interested re transfers and control of first team affairs. Better times ahead (finally) #KRO — Nathan R (@spind0cta) July 31, 2020

I think Dong has finally seen the light and has given control to someone with Superior knowledge and experience, In Karanka we trust! It won’t be easy but let back him until the end #KRO — English Ice (@The_English_Ice) July 31, 2020

Let's just hope dong leaves karanka alone to do the job in hand.🤞🏻 Karanka needs a few seasons with us. It's not going to work over night. And I'm sure we will see the rewards in about 2/3 seasons time. — Chris Lloyd (@Chris_d_lloyd) July 31, 2020

The only doubt I have about Karanka’s appointment is his rocky relationship with owners. We all know Dong & co. are control freaks, if they clash with Karanka sparks will fly. Hopefully both parties have learnt from their mistakes and can get along #bcfc — Tom (@T_Owen1875) July 31, 2020

A very forward thinking appointment. Dong did good with this one but as others have said he now needs to back off and let Karanka take us in the right direction as Karanka will walk if the board gets in his way. — karl schild (@Karl1875) July 31, 2020

Very happy with Karanka, but there is still a strong chance this could end in tears if things at the club don't change. Let's hope it's the beginning of something good, because bloody hell we deserve something nice for once. #bcfc — Screamoblue (@Matthewblue1875) July 31, 2020

Dong's longstanding admiration of Karanka gives me a bit of hope that he'll trust him enough to back off a little bit — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) July 31, 2020