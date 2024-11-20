Spanish side Real Sociedad are set to join the race with Celta Vigo to sign West Brom forward Josh Maja.

According to Super Deporte, the top flight rivals are also interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Maja has enjoyed a strong start to this season in Carlos Corberan’s team, leading to speculation over his future at the Hawthorns.

The Nigeria international made just 12 appearances in his first year with the club in the previous campaign, including only one start, but has grown into a key part of the Baggies’ starting lineup.

The forward has contributed nine goals from 15 games in the Championship so far this season, with the team in the mix for promotion to the Premier League.

Josh Maja's stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 20th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.67 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.61 Shots 2.52 Assists 0.07 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.74 Shot-creating actions 2.15

Josh Maja transfer interest

It was initially reported that Celta Vigo were interested in a January move for the player when the market re-opens in the new year.

It is believed that the Baggies have set a €20 (£16.7) million asking price for their talismanic striker in a bid to stave off any transfer speculation.

It remains to be seen whether either La Liga side are capable of making a bid that comes close to that asking price.

Maja joined in the summer of 2023 from French side Bordeaux, having previously come through the Sunderland academy system.

He arrived on a three-year deal, meaning his current contract will expire in the summer of 2026.

West Brom won’t be in the strongest of negotiating positions when the market opens in 2025, but they could wait until the summer before making any concrete decisions on his future.

Signing him to a new deal is also a possibility, although it is unclear whether Maja would commit his future to the Championship club.

The opportunity to compete in the top flight of Spanish football could also be a tempting one for the forward.

West Brom’s promotion ambitions

West Brom will be hoping to keep Maja for this season at least given his importance to the side.

Corberan’s team are in the mix for a play-off place, and are only six points behind second place Sheffield United after 15 games.

The Baggies are fifth, winning six and drawing seven of those 15 fixtures, with just one victory in their last nine matches.

Next up for Albion is a home clash against an out-of-form Norwich City side on 23 November in a 3pm kick-off.

Josh Maja speculation highlights contract situation at West Brom

The speculation surrounding Maja going into January will provide an unwanted distraction for the team at this stage.

It also highlights how important it is for the club to open contract talks with the player, who has shown how crucial he is to the team in the last few months.

Keeping him in January could prove key to the club’s Premier League ambitions for this season.

West Brom are setting a reasonable asking fee for the player at £16.7 million, as that could help fund a replacement, and it might even be high enough to put off the Spanish clubs from making a concrete pursuit at this time.