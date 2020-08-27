‘Spanish revolution back on’ – Many Birmingham fans react to fresh transfer update

Birmingham City are reportedly in talks to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Andres Prieto, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Blues fans.

The Midlands club are short on options in goal at the moment, with Lee Camp leaving at the end of his contract earlier in the summer and Connal Trueman going out on loan to AFC Wimbledon.

New Blues boss Aitor Karanka has been busy in the transfer market already and it appears he has no plans of slowing down, as We Are Birmingham have reported that the Championship outfit are in negotiations over another signing.

It is understood that Birmingham are in talks to sign Prieto, Espanyol’s 26-year-old goalkeeper.

The Spanish shot-stopper was the Barcelona-based club’s second choice last term – not featuring once in La Liga but making three Copa del Rey appearances and featuring three times in the Europa League.

With just one year left on his current deal, the former Real Madrid academy player shouldn’t cost the Blues too much.

The potential move appears to have caught the attention of the St Andrew’s faithful, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Eh.. not too excited — Alex (@AlexHolbrook_) August 27, 2020

Hopefully backup looking at appearances — matt (@bcfcmatt_) August 27, 2020

Spanish revolution back on 🇪🇸 https://t.co/RjsJvVEmQd — Sam 洞出来 (@SamPhillips40) August 27, 2020

Dong’s Spanish Armada 2.0 is looking sexy https://t.co/gBbzQPBCsS — Declan (@DecDavis_) August 27, 2020

Makes sense. We obviously after 2 keepers and I really see the big deals going right to the end this window…for all teams https://t.co/MUv0e4vUK6 — City_Is_Blue (@Cityisblue2) August 27, 2020

If a back up keeper don’t mind at all. Another free transfer to use the money on a main keeper, CB and striker?? 🤞🏼🙏 #bcfc https://t.co/Qg739eGsPz — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) August 27, 2020

Interesting… we are after two goalkeepers mind #BCFC https://t.co/nyGWlVgMh9 — Blues News (@bluesnewsgold) August 27, 2020

Surely as a number 2 https://t.co/sj1kKT37rg — DTL (@danlawler_) August 27, 2020