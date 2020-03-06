Spanish journalist reveals update on Bellingham as Man United and Dortmund circle

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has revealed further details regarding Jude Bellingham’s latest transfer links.

Pep Clotet’s Birmingham side have been in superb form of late, going 13 games unbeaten up until the FA Cup defeat with Leicester City in midweek.

Much of the Blues’ form has come down to an improved overall work-rate and performance collectively, but it is also the form of some individuals which have caught the eye.

Bellingham, 16, has been key to Clotet’s turnaround in form of late, and the youngster’s breakthrough season has caught the eye of a number of Premier League and European sides.

Three goals and three assists in his 31 league games thus far has seen Bellingham become one of the Championship’s most discussed players and links of a summer move away from the club have since developed.

Manchester United have been labelled with interest of late, whilst recent reports have claimed that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are closing in on a deal which will break their club record transfer fee.

Alongside the likes of United and Dortmund’s interest is that of Liverpool’s, with reports over the festive period claiming Jurgen Klopp’s side were considering a move.

With the latest news of Dortmund’s interest, Spanish football journalist Balague has revealed further details on the youngster’s future, claiming that the midfielder knows Birmingham want to sell him.

“He realises the club want to sell him,” Balague tweeted via Twitter on Friday morning. “He would prefer going abroad to staying in England as part of his development. I just hope everybody has in consideration his age and the importance of looking after him in the next couple of years.”

The Verdict

Whether or not Balague’s details are true remains to be seen but the Spaniard gets things wrong very few times.

Birmingham have not gone public with a decision to sell Bellingham, but they may need to release some sort of statement between now and the end of the season.

Going abroard seems to be the more favourable course for the youngster to make.