Watford player could be set for Vicarage Road exit as former boss eyes move

Valencia manager Javi Gracia is eyeing up a reunion with Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue this summer transfer window, according to Spanish publication Super Deporte – via Sport Witness.

The men from Mestalla are in financial strife right now and have seen a number of good players leave the club already this summer.

They do need to try and add where they can in this market, though, and manager Gracia is tasked with identifying replacements that will help keep the books balanced.

Capoue, then, is a player he knows well from his time at Vicarage Road and, during their spell together, we saw the midfielder really excel for the Hornets.

With them relegated to the Championship from the Premier League, too, it seems fair to suggest that a move to the Spanish side could well tempt him, even if the finances are tight there right now.

The Verdict

We saw Capoue and Watford excel together at times under the watch of Gracia and though his spell at the club ended with poor form, there’s no reason why he can’t do a job at Mestalla.

His hands are tied a little bit in terms of budget but a number of players have gone, or are going, to raise funds and signing Capoue might not be a bad idea.