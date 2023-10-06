Highlights Oscar Garcia is a strong candidate for the Sheffield Wednesday managerial vacancy, with the owner wanting to move quickly to bring in a new manager.

Xisco Munoz's tenure as manager was disappointing, with the team unable to secure a single league win and currently facing the possibility of relegation.

While Garcia has managed several clubs which could be a red flag, his experience in the EFL and impressive CV make him a potentially good appointment for the Owls.

Oscar Garcia "features highly" on Sheffield Wednesday's managerial shortlist following the departure of Xisco Munoz, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are in need of a new manager after Xisco's sacking, with the ex-Watford boss unable to guide the South Yorkshire side to a single league win before his departure.

Appointed in the summer to replace the popular Darren Moore, it was unclear how he was going to get on but he would have been expected to do better considering he has a promotion with the Hornets on his CV.

Unfortunately, his side failed to secure many positive results during his time at the helm, with a 0-0 away draw at Leeds United perhaps the highlight of his reign, just going to show how dire things have been during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

Currently sat on two points from 10 games and seven adrift of safety, they are currently the favourites to go down.

And this is the last thing Wednesday's supporters would have wanted considering they worked so hard to get themselves back to the Championship, courtesy of an astonishing comeback against Peterborough United and a last-minute header against Barnsley in the play-off final.

Who has been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday managerial vacancy?

Steve Evans has been linked with the job and that perhaps comes as no surprise considering he has managed in Yorkshire before.

Nathan Jones is another name that has been linked - but it's believed that it's unlikely he will return to management with the Owls - so he's a name to take off the list at this point.

Neil Warnock is thought to be interested in taking the job despite the fact he managed Sheffield United in the past - but it remains to be seen whether he's a serious candidate in the frame following his departure from Huddersfield Town last month.

At the moment, Garcia seems to be one of the favourites and although a deal isn't close to being completed at this point, Yorkshire Live believes owner Dejphon Chansiri wants to move quickly to bring a new manager in.

By moving quickly, that would allow a new manager to arrive during the early stages of what looks set to be a crucial international break for the Owls as they look to turn things around.

Would Oscar Garcia be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Garcia has managed in the EFL before with Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford.

With this, it may not take him too much time to adapt to life in England and that would be one reason why the Owls may benefit from bringing him in.

He also has an admirable CV. Playing for some excellent clubs including Barcelona during his playing career, he spent time at the Nou Camp as a coach before moving on to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Garcia has also managed the likes of Red Bull Salzburg, Saint-Etienne, Olympiacos, Celta Vigo and Reims, which is an excellent achievement.

The fact he has managed quite a few clubs could be seen as a red flag - but he could end up being a decent asset for the Owls and let's face it - he probably couldn't do a worse job than Xisco who was able to get very little out of the players he had.